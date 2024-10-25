So-Called Trump Victim Waits Till Cusp of 3rd Election to Speak Out

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A former activist for Barack Obama has come forward with allegations that President Donald Trump inappropriately touched her over three decades ago—allegedly after an introduction by Jeffrey Epstein.

Stacey Williams—a former model, Democrat activist and Harris campaign ally—claimed Trump groped her in 1993 during a meeting with him and Epstein, her then-boyfriend.

As reported by The Guardian (the outlet that published these claims), Williams had previously hinted at the allegations on social media but did not fully come forward until participating in a campaign call organized by Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

Williams admitted that she wants Harris to win the 2024 election and reportedly worked for Clean Tech for Obama, a group advocating for Obama’s 2008 election.

It is not immediately clear why Williams remained silent during Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as well as earlier in the current election cycle.

Moreover, her allegations coincided with the release of a Sports Illustrated documentary, in which she shared her alleged encounter with Trump and Epstein.

When asked about the documentary’s timing in a CNN interview, Williams insisted she had no control over its release date.

“I can’t control when that documentary comes out. I can’t control the fact that it’s premiering two weeks before the election,” she claimed, which was recorded roughly two years ago.

The latest Trump accuser Stacey Williams says she "can't control" that this is coming out 2 weeks before the election, and that it's all "coincidental." CNN then says she made her support for Kamala "very clear" in their interview. It's all a farce. pic.twitter.com/x1SKRIGrOE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed the accusations, calling them a “fake story” orchestrated by the Harris campaign.

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false,” Leavitt added.

On X, critics pointed out inconsistencies in Williams’s story, particularly regarding her account of confronting Epstein over the assault by Trump outside his Upper East Side apartment in 1993.

In fact, Town & Country Magazine noted Epstein did not own the apartment until 1996—three years after the alleged confrontation.

Y’all wanna see me easily debunk the @guardian and #StaceyWilliams timeline in just 30 seconds? JUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/kM6t4OudNx — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 24, 2024

Despite this, several leftist outlets repeatedly covered the story in what has been described as a “psy op” against Trump just weeks before the election.