Slate Walloped w/ Viral Fact Check for Body-Shaming Buxom Starlet

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Leftist publication Slate was subjected to widespread ridicule, triggering a Community Note fact-check, following its release of a news article that criticized American actress Sydney Sweeney’s physique, specifically targeting her “boobs” as “not that big.”

The article pondered whether Sweeney’s popular appeal stemmed from her being “a tiny blond white woman.” Sweeney has gained popularity for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and Sony Picture’s Madame Web.

In recent months, Sweeney has been lauded for both her acting prowess and her physical attributes, including her breasts. One of her most notable appearances was at the Oscars, where she wore what Slate described as a “Marilyn Monroe–inspired gown” that appeared to highlight her chest.

While fans celebrated Sweeney’s physique, Slate took a contrary path, chastising her breasts as “kind of average.”

Sweeney’s supporters swiftly rallied to her defense in response to Slate’s critique. One Slate tweet asserted, “It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are not that big.” This statement ignited a Community Note that rebutted: “Yes, they are.”

It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are not that big https://t.co/L4hbmNEs9a — Slate (@Slate) March 11, 2024

Slate’s tweet, now marked with the fact-check, garnered over 3 million views, further fueling mockery directed at the news outlet.

At the heart of the backlash lies Slate’s scathing article, in which the author centered on Sweeney’s rising attention-grabbing body.

The article, written by features editor Shannon Palus, declared: “In Sydney Sweeney, America has rediscovered that women can have boobs.”

Pulus added: “So much has been made of her low-cut dress and now-infamous Hooters outfit that people are insisting she ‘brought boobs back’ and killed wokeness, and they were so buzzed-about this week that they’re now being used to spread malware.”

The article issued quickly added a disclaimer: “But here’s the thing: They’re not that big!”

Despite Slate’s attempts to diminish Sweeney’s physique, she has defended it, revealing that she once contemplated breast reduction.

“My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college,’” she told Glamour magazine in an interview. “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

