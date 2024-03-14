Quantcast
Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Slate Walloped w/ Viral Fact Check for Body-Shaming Buxom Starlet

'It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are not that big...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sydney Sweeney's breasts
Sydney Sweeney's breasts / PHOTO: @sydney_sweeney via Instagram

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leftist publication Slate was subjected to widespread ridicule, triggering a Community Note fact-check, following its release of a news article that criticized American actress Sydney Sweeney’s physique, specifically targeting her “boobs” as “not that big.” 

The article pondered whether Sweeney’s popular appeal stemmed from her being “a tiny blond white woman.” Sweeney has gained popularity for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and Sony Picture’s Madame Web.

In recent months, Sweeney has been lauded for both her acting prowess and her physical attributes, including her breasts. One of her most notable appearances was at the Oscars, where she wore what Slate described as a “Marilyn Monroe–inspired gown” that appeared to highlight her chest.

While fans celebrated Sweeney’s physique, Slate took a contrary path, chastising her breasts as “kind of average.”

Sweeney’s supporters swiftly rallied to her defense in response to Slate’s critique. One Slate tweet asserted, “It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are not that big.” This statement ignited a Community Note that rebutted: “Yes, they are.”

Slate’s tweet, now marked with the fact-check, garnered over 3 million views, further fueling mockery directed at the news outlet. 

At the heart of the backlash lies Slate’s scathing article, in which the author centered on Sweeney’s rising attention-grabbing body.

The article, written by features editor Shannon Palus, declared: “In Sydney Sweeney, America has rediscovered that women can have boobs.” 

Pulus added: “So much has been made of her low-cut dress and now-infamous Hooters outfit that people are insisting she ‘brought boobs back’ and killed wokeness, and they were so buzzed-about this week that they’re now being used to spread malware.” 

The article issued quickly added a disclaimer: “But here’s the thing: They’re not that big!” 

Despite Slate’s attempts to diminish Sweeney’s physique, she has defended it, revealing that she once contemplated breast reduction. 

“My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college,’” she told Glamour magazine in an interview. “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Top WH Official w/ Ties to Jill Biden Accused of Sexual Harassment, Bullying
Next article
‘Burn It All Down’: Equity Officer for Md. City Endorsed Violence, Insulted White Colleagues

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com