‘Burn It All Down’: Equity Officer for Md. City Endorsed Violence, Insulted White Colleagues

(Headline USA) In recently unearthed tweets, a local “equity officer” in Maryland publicly called for the destruction of the United States.

Kayla Aliese Carter, who was hired to be the City of College Park’s “racial equity officer” in 2022, oversees an entire team dedicated to implementing a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda across city departments—and she supports alarmingly radical means to accomplish this.

According to a review by Fox News of her now-unavailable social media her posts frequently featured violence .

❌"Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all… pic.twitter.com/1uUSqGnEP0 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 13, 2024

In one tweet, she called for “black liberation” and said she was working with activists to plan “how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down.”

While it was not uncommon for some to get carried away with violent rhetoric during the heyday of Black Lives Matter race riots, when violent, racially charged protest was tacitly—if not openly—encouraged by many leftists institutions, including social-media platforms, Carter’s unhinged posts, often expressing overt racism, continued well past the point when doing so would have been socially forgivable or appropriate for a person of her professional stature.

“Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?” she wrote in an Instagram post in February 2021. “Remember we are at war against colonialism. We can’t forget.”

The header for her Twitter account stated, “I can’t wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!”

In one tweet she wrote, “Do y’all understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence?? BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE. THEY DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH BACK TALK. ‘DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO’ FACE A–. No.”

Carter also frequently used derogatory terms to describe her white colleagues, referring to them as “yT” people.

“This yT man in my meeting just said, ‘I want to take a moment and give the floor to any Black… participants to… tell us what MLK Day this year meant to you.’ I SWEAR I AM WHEEZING WHO HIRES THESE PEOPLE?” she wrote.

In 2021, she posted: “I hate when White children stare at me its literally terrifying so I just state [syc] back until they stop.”

Carter has also disparaged police officers as “white supremacists” and called for the abolition of law enforcement.