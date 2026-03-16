Monday, March 16, 2026

‘Should We Follow Her?’ Epstein Probed Victims’ Attorney over Her Ties to FBI

'She appears to be a former FBI agent out of the Chicago office...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein / PHOTO: The Palm Beach Post via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Who is Cara Holmes? It was a question that apparently dogged sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein until his dying day.

Questions and concerns about Holmes, an attorney who briefly worked with lawyers representing alleged Epstein victims, are peppered throughout the “Epstein files”—the trove of Justice Department documents released pursuant to congressional legislation.

“Who is CARA holmes, and what was her role in RRA is still a mystery to us.. She appears to be a former FBI agent out of the Chicago office,” Epstein wrote in an unpublished and undated letter included in the files.

“She joined the Rothstein firm in May of ’09, and joined the Florida bar at the same time. She attended depostions of my pilots and my houseman, She communicated regularly with Brad Edwards and the investigators on my case. The email traffic is extensive.”

According to the files, Epstein was concerned about Holmes’s connection to the FBI. After his private investigators found that Holmes indeed likely used to work in the FBI’s Chicago office, he even proposed stalking her at one point.

‘Should we follow her to work?” Epstein asked in a March 5, 2011, email.

Epstein was apparently concerned because Holmes had proposed pursuing his wider network of associates as part of the Epstein victims’ civil litigation strategy. He also wanted to know whether she was connected to Marie Villafaña, a former Justice Department prosecutor who also wanted to pursue the wider Epstein network before the DOJ struck a plea deal with him.

It’s unclear whether Epstein actually had private investigators follow her. Holmes did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Epstein was known to have spied on FBI agents and local police who investigated him in the mid-2000s.

“Police reports show that Epstein’s private investigators attempted to conduct interviews while posing as cops; that they picked through Reiter’s trash in search of dirt to discredit him; and that the private investigators were accused of following the girls and their families,” the Herald reported in 2018. “In one case, the father of one girl claimed he had been run off the road by a private investigator, police and court reports show.”

A 14-year-old girl who first reported Epstein to the authorities in 2005 also said that he had someone contact her—offering her cash to drop her complaint, but also threatening her if she did not.

“The threat was one of many intimidation and bare-knuckle tactics that accusers and witnesses told police they faced after Florida authorities opened their first investigation into Epstein,” CNN reported in 2019.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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