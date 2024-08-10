Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Shocking Vids Show Plane Fall Out of Sky in Brazil; 62 Presumed Dead

'Anything we might speculate at this moment ... is still very premature...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
airplane
A plane prepares for a flight. / PHOTO: AP

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of a plane crash, including videos and details that some readers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Harrowing videos have emerged showing the moment a plane crashed in Brazil, killing all 62 people onboard. 

The aircraft, operated by Brazilian airline VoePass, had taken off from Cascavel in Paraná before crashing in São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, according to Brazilian newspaper O Dia.

Online videos depict the plane engulfed in flames as it plummeted. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known. 

One video, shared by international news outlet BNO News, shows the plane spiraling downward with its nose pointed toward the ground. This clip has garnered nearly 20 million views. 

Another video, taken from a closer angle, captures the plane in what appears to be heavy rain and strong winds. This second clip was seen over 3 million times.

The aircraft quickly disappears behind trees before crashing, followed by a large cloud of black and gray smoke. “Caralho!” or “damn!” the individual behind the video is heard saying.

A third video shows the plane’s wreckage on fire, with an onlooker shouting to other bystanders. “Cuidado,” or “be careful,” a man warns the crowd in Portuguese.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences to the victims’ families in a press conference on Friday. 

“In memory of the 61 victims of the tragic accident in Vinhedo, we have declared 3 days of official mourning in the country,” Lula announced on Twitter.

Marcelo Moreno, Brazil’s chief investigator, told the reporters that the probe is “very premature” to zero in on what may have caused the crash, according to The New York Times. 

“Anything we might speculate at this moment, which may eventually be confirmed in the future, is still very premature,” he added. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Probes Hunter Biden’s Romanian Ties, Only After Joe Drops Out of Race
Next article
Feds Charge Smartmatic President for 2016 Election Fraud

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com