Shocking Vids Show Plane Fall Out of Sky in Brazil; 62 Presumed Dead

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of a plane crash, including videos and details that some readers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Harrowing videos have emerged showing the moment a plane crashed in Brazil, killing all 62 people onboard.

The aircraft, operated by Brazilian airline VoePass, had taken off from Cascavel in Paraná before crashing in São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, according to Brazilian newspaper O Dia.



Online videos depict the plane engulfed in flames as it plummeted. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

One video, shared by international news outlet BNO News, shows the plane spiraling downward with its nose pointed toward the ground. This clip has garnered nearly 20 million views.

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

Another video, taken from a closer angle, captures the plane in what appears to be heavy rain and strong winds. This second clip was seen over 3 million times.

The aircraft quickly disappears behind trees before crashing, followed by a large cloud of black and gray smoke. “Caralho!” or “damn!” the individual behind the video is heard saying.

BREAKING: Passenger plane falls out of the sky in Sao Paulo, Brazil according to local media. At the moment, it is not clear how many people were on board but the plane has the capacity to carry dozens of people. The local fire department confirmed the plane fell in the city of… pic.twitter.com/BOlD34eCcj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

A third video shows the plane’s wreckage on fire, with an onlooker shouting to other bystanders. “Cuidado,” or “be careful,” a man warns the crowd in Portuguese.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences to the victims’ families in a press conference on Friday.

“In memory of the 61 victims of the tragic accident in Vinhedo, we have declared 3 days of official mourning in the country,” Lula announced on Twitter.

Em memória das 61 vítimas do trágico acidente em Vinhedo, decretamos luto oficial de 3 dias no país. pic.twitter.com/6XZmBLFgo3 — Lula (@LulaOficial) August 9, 2024

Marcelo Moreno, Brazil’s chief investigator, told the reporters that the probe is “very premature” to zero in on what may have caused the crash, according to The New York Times.

“Anything we might speculate at this moment, which may eventually be confirmed in the future, is still very premature,” he added.