Shocker: NYTimes Finally Fact-Checks Biden’s Countless Falsehoods

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: @WiseSquirrel_ via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a surprising shift, the leftist New York Times published a fact-check piece on Saturday, scrutinizing several demonstrably false claims made by President Joe Biden.  

This move marks a departure from the newspaper’s never-ending favorable coverage of the Biden administration. 

The Times’s fact-check highlights Biden’s attempts to connect with voters through “hyperbole” and false anecdotes.  

“In President Biden’s telling, he was a teenage civil rights activist, a former trucker, the first in his family to go college and the nephew of a cannibalism victim,” the report stated. 

“All of these claims stretch the truth or are downright false. But Mr. Biden persists in telling personal tales with rhetorical flourishes and factual liberty when he works a room or regales an audience,” the Times continued. 

One of the claims fact-checked by the Times involves Biden’s assertion that he was appointed to the Naval Academy by then-Sen. J. Caleb Boggs, D-Dela., who lost his seat to a then-27-year-old Biden.  

The newspaper debunked this claim, adding it to the list of exaggerated stories.

Another claim under scrutiny is Biden’s assertion that he used to “drive an 18-wheeler.” The Times clarified that Biden drove a school bus during law school and took a 500-mile trip on a cargo truck in the 1970s. 

The Times also addressed Biden’s claims of being an activist during the Civil Rights Movement. 

“For decades, Mr. Biden has occasionally suggested that he played a greater role in the civil rights movement than he actually did,” the newspaper noted. “While there is corroboration of Mr. Biden’s participation in a few desegregation events, he has also said he would not consider himself an activist in the movement. There is no evidence that he was ever arrested.”

Recently, Biden claimed that his World War II veteran uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, was eaten by cannibals after his plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 1944. He suggested that the region, covering Papua New Guinea, was inhabited by cannibals at the time. However, no records support Biden’s claim.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape criticized Biden’s remarks, stating, “President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such.” 

The Times’s fact-check represents a drastic change in the newspaper’s approach, coming at a time when President Biden faces a shaky re-election campaign. 

