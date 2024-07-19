Quantcast
Shock: Biden Campaign Plagiarizes Trump’s ‘MAGA’ Motto

'Yes, this November, we want to make America great again!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
In the front row, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Terri Sewell and D-Ala., Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speak near the Senate chamber about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Joyce Beatty, DOhio, stole the Republican “Make America Great Again” slogan when she supported Joe Biden at a campaign press conference in Milwaukee on July 18, 2024.

The news came after Democrats have been claiming for almost a decade that the slogan that is now synonymous with Trump is something that only a Nazi or a racist would say.

RNC Research reposted the clip of an Ohio politician’s statement on Twitter.

However, before going viral, Beatty started spreading lies about Trump, starting with how high the black unemployment rates were under the Trump administration, even though it was the complete opposite of that, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Black unemployment and reinsurance rates skyrocketed. His tax scam worsened the racial wealth gap, the typical white household that doubled the cut of a typical black household. Some 300,000 Black Americans lost health insurance in the first two years of his presidency,” Beatty said.

She also talked about how poorly Trump handled COVID-19, which is another lie.

“His COVID-19 response disproportionately left black Americans dead and black-owned businesses shuttered,” she said.

Beatty, who was arrested in 2021 by U.S. Capitol Police for refusing to comply with police orders during a voting rights protest inside the Senate Hart Office Building, also attacked the Jan. 6, 2021, political prisoners for getting inside the Capitol building.

“After losing the 2020 election, we saw Trump put a bow on his failed presidency by encouraging a violent mob to storm the Capitol. I know this. I was there,” she said.

Beatty then lied about how the economy is currently doing under Biden.

“Thanks to… Biden’s leadership, look how far we’ve come. There are nearly 16 million new jobs. We hit the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years, and black unemployment hit historic loans. We’re seeing record economic growth and new business creations, including black small businesses, start-up at the fastest rate in 30 years,” she said.

After that, she made her viral comment, stealing the slogan that was considered hateful and bigoted by the Left five seconds ago.

“We create opportunities for everyone and make sure the super-wealthy finally pay their fair share. Yes, this November, we want to make America great again! And we’re going to do it by defeating Donald Trump at the ballot,” Beatty said.

On July 14, 2024, Biden tried to repeat the slogan but restrained himself from doing so because Democrats had not decided yet to steal it.

