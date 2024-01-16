Quantcast
Monday, January 15, 2024

Bombshell: DA Willis Paid Much Higher Rate to Alleged Lover Than RICO Expert

'I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade
Nathan Wade (right) admires Fani Willis. / IMAGE: NewsNation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Fani Willis, the infamous district attorney in Fulton County known for her prosecution of Donald Trump, reportedly compensated a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) expert at a significantly lower rate than the man accused of being her lover, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller. 

John Floyd, recognized as Georgia’s leading expert on RICO cases, received a contract of $150 per hour. In contrast, Nathan Wade, one of the three special prosecutors tapped by Willis, received a more generous hourly rate of $250, as reported by the Daily Caller. 

This development comes amid intense criticism directed at Willis for appointing Wade, who is relatively inexperienced and accused of an extramarital affair with Willis, to prosecute Trump and 18 other defendants.  

The charges relate to alleged attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. 

These revelations directly contradict Willis’ claims that both individuals along with a third prosecutor were paid the same rate, during a speech at Big Bethel AME Church.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one,” Willis claimed, as reported by the Daily Caller.

She added, “I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer … First thing they say: ‘Oh, she [is going to] play the race card now.” 

Willis claimed, “You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world.” 

The Daily Caller reported that the third special prosecutor, Anna Cross, entered into a contract with Willis at an hourly rate of $250 on July 15, 2022. It remains unclear if Floyd also secured a new contract at the same rate, as the documents obtained only cover the period through April 2022. 

Critics, including Trump, have highlighted the alleged relationship between Willis and Floyd as a significant reason to dismiss the case.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sharia Patrols Force German Students to Follow Islamic Law, Violators Face Stoning, Torture

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com