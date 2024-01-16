Bombshell: DA Willis Paid Much Higher Rate to Alleged Lover Than RICO Expert

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fani Willis, the infamous district attorney in Fulton County known for her prosecution of Donald Trump, reportedly compensated a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) expert at a significantly lower rate than the man accused of being her lover, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

John Floyd, recognized as Georgia’s leading expert on RICO cases, received a contract of $150 per hour. In contrast, Nathan Wade, one of the three special prosecutors tapped by Willis, received a more generous hourly rate of $250, as reported by the Daily Caller.

This development comes amid intense criticism directed at Willis for appointing Wade, who is relatively inexperienced and accused of an extramarital affair with Willis, to prosecute Trump and 18 other defendants.

The charges relate to alleged attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

These revelations directly contradict Willis’ claims that both individuals along with a third prosecutor were paid the same rate, during a speech at Big Bethel AME Church.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one,” Willis claimed, as reported by the Daily Caller.

She added, “I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer … First thing they say: ‘Oh, she [is going to] play the race card now.”

Willis claimed, “You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world.”

The Daily Caller reported that the third special prosecutor, Anna Cross, entered into a contract with Willis at an hourly rate of $250 on July 15, 2022. It remains unclear if Floyd also secured a new contract at the same rate, as the documents obtained only cover the period through April 2022.

Critics, including Trump, have highlighted the alleged relationship between Willis and Floyd as a significant reason to dismiss the case.