Sex Scandal Rocks Trump Cabinet: “Frou-Frou Drinks Galore”

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

According to a complaint from the United States Office of Inspector General, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who is married, traveled with her federal bodyguard to a Las Vegas casino resort and spa in October while the two were engaged in “an inappropriate relationship.”

While Sec. Chavez-DeRemer, 57, serves at the pleasure of the president, the bodyguard has been placed on administrative leave and the secretary’s two top aides have been suspended after they allegedly helped facilitate the pair’s improper “work trips.”

As an open supporter of labor unions, Chavez-DeRemer is somewhat of a maverick in the MAGA movement. According to Bloomberg Law, she has sought to position herself as a bridge between Trump and organized labor and serves as the face of his efforts to support workers.

“As the daughter of a Teamster, Lori Chavez-DeRemer knows the importance of carrying a union card and what it means to grow up in a middle-class household.” – Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien

Chavez-DeRemer spent much of her first year as Labor Secretary on a 50-state tour.

A Department of Labor spokeswoman has denied the allegations, and the White House has come to Chavez-DeRemer’s defense.

“The Department will not comment on internal or personnel matters and cannot confirm or deny the existence of an IG investigation,” DOL spox Courtney Parella said. “The Secretary remains focused on carrying out the Department’s mission and supporting American workers.”

Chavez-DeRemer’s personal attorney, Nick Oberheiden, also denied wrongdoing on her part while declining to comment further.

MUST BE NICE: “Frou-Frou Drinks Galore”

The secretary and her bodyguard are alleged to have cavorted at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.

