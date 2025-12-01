Monday, December 1, 2025

White House Launches ‘Hall of Shame’ for Biased Media Reports

'President Trump has never issued an illegal order,” it said. “The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway...'

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / IMAGE: The View via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The White House rolled out a new tool designed to push back on fake news and media bias: an official hall of shame.

The “media bias” feature, found on the official  White House website, highlights a dishonest narrative each week and catalogs the outlets that are helping to perpetuate it.

For example, a recent visit revealed facts about the “Seditious Six” storyline, calling out CBS News, the Boston Globe and The Independent for pushing the false claim that President Donald Trump had issued illegal orders.

“President Trump has never issued an illegal order,” it said. “The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

Despite having been recently unveiled, the  media bias site already had roughly 30 entries, with its earliest dating back to a story that broke in July at Los Angeles station KTLA.

The site allows users to sort bogus media claims by publication, reporter and category of the deception.

Moreover, it includes a “leaderboard” revealing which outlets have been the worst offenders. At press time, the Washington Post had the top spot, with five false reports.

CBS News and MSNBC followed in a close second with four entries apiece.

In total, 21 one outlets have found their way into the hall of shame, including national and large-market local outlets, both print and broadcast.

More than 50 individual journalists have been name-checked—including members of The View, who are categorized as part of the ABC News division.

View co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared under the category “left-wing lunacy” for making up a song that criticized Trump’s construction of a ballroom in the East Wing to the tune of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

Headline USA reached out to the White House for comment on the launch and will update with any response.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

