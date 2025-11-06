Thursday, November 6, 2025

Senators Say Bondi and Patel are Being ‘Sabatoged’ on Epstein Files; Massie Isn’t Buying It

'We can't chalk that up to sabotage or lack of resources...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is challenging explanations that FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi lack full control of their agencies nearly a year into the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to their handling of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files.

Sen. Ron Johnson recently suggested that Patel and Bondi face significant internal resistance. While discussing newly released Arctic Frost investigation documents late last month, Johnson emphasized that records came from whistleblowers rather than official channels.

“We need to do everything we can to assist Director Patel and AG Bondi in making sure they have the staff to take control over these agencies,” Johnson said per a report by Blaze Media. “I think they’re being sabotaged within.”

Johnson added that partisan actors remain embedded in both agencies. “Right now I think Kash Patel and Pam Bondi are overwhelmed by all the mess they’re trying to clean up,” he stated. “There’s still partisan actors burrowed in, trying to sabotage their efforts.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., echoed these concerns, writing that Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino are “undoubtedly being sabotaged from within the FBI.”

However, Massie questions whether internal sabotage explains the administration’s reversal on releasing Epstein files. “I also wonder why they flipped on the Epstein files,” Massie said. “We can’t chalk that up to sabotage or lack of resources.”

In February, Bondi publicly promised transparency, telling Fox News that the Epstein files were sitting on her desk and that she would release them, including what she described as a client list. But in July, the DOJ and FBI released an unsigned memorandum concluding their review and stating that no incriminating client list existed and no further files would be released.

The reversal sparked outrage among Trump supporters. During September congressional hearings. Massie confronted Patel about FBI documents detailing at least 20 men named by Epstein survivors, including high profile individuals in business, entertainment and politics. 

Patel claimed three separate U.S. Attorneys had assessed these allegations as not credible.

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., recently launched a discharge petition to force a vote on releasing all Epstein files. The petition gathered 217 signatures as of early November, one short of the 218 needed for a floor vote.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

