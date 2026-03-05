Thursday, March 5, 2026

Senate Fails to Halt Trump’s War on Iran

The House will vote on a similar War Powers Resolution on Thursday...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe Senate on Wednesday voted against advancing a War Powers Resolution aimed at halting further US military action against Iran without authorization from Congress amid the major US-Israeli bombing campaign in the country.

The resolution, introduced by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Rand Paul (R-KY), failed in a vote of 47-53, with Paul being the only Republican to support the measure. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was the only Democrat to oppose the bill, as he has come out strongly in favor of the war.

The resolution was defeated even as the Trump administration is making it clear it intends to escalate the conflict and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of putting troops on the ground inside Iran. Kaine made the point that the vote will put US lawmakers on record on where they stand on the war.

“Nobody gets to hide and give the president an easy pass or an end-run around the Constitution,” Kaine said. “Everybody’s got to declare whether they’re for this war or against it.”

The House debated its own War Powers Resolution on Wednesday, but a vote isn’t expected until Thursday. “Under our Constitution, the power to initiate war rests solely with Congress,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a co-sponsor of the bill, said on X. “Congress owes our service members a clearly defined mission, so that when they accomplish it, they can come home.”

The House bill may have a better chance of passing since other Republicans have signaled they will join Massie in dissenting against President Trump on the war.

“De facto war is still war, and not unprecedented. The Korean War was never authorized by Congress and they too pretended it wasn’t a war,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) wrote on X. “This passive approach is commonly cited as a laughable example of Constitutional avoidance and contributed to passage of the War Powers Act.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged Pedophile Killer Wins GOP Sheriff’s Nomination
Next article
South Korean Central Bank Plans to Invest in Gold ETFs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com