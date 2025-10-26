Senate Dems Refuse to Return Epstein Cash While Demanding Document Release

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Democrats have failed to return donations from Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, even as they pressure the Trump administration to release files tied to the federal investigation into Epstein’s crimes.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Democrats, has kept the $59,000 in Epstein donations over the years, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The committee is currently headed by anti-Trump Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who came under fire for taking a two-day vacation at a luxury Napa Valley hotel during the government shutdown.

Epstein made the donations between 1994 and 2000, including $20,000 in 1999 and $25,000 in 2000, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The DSCC was then led by (now former) Sen. Robert Torricelli, D-N.J., the disgraced lawmaker who resigned in 2002 following a DOJ probe into campaign finance violations.

The Democratic National Committee also pocketed $32,000 in Epstein contributions, the New York Post noted.

Their refusal to return Epstein’s money comes as both groups mount social media campaigns attempting to link President Donald Trump to Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019.

The DNC has launched a digital ad campaign in several states, including Iowa and Wisconsin, demanding that the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers release Epstein files.

“Democrats are going to continue to hold the Trump administration and Iowa Republicans in Congress accountable for their failure to release the Epstein files and the cover-up that we are witnessing in real time,” DNC operative Tim Hogan said in a statement in August.

The DSCC also targeted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for voting against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., attempt to include language forcing the release of Epstein files in a national defense bill.