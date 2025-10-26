Jay Jones’s Wife Donated to Controversial Fund That Freed Convicted Murderers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The wife of scandal-plagued Jay Jones, a Democrat running for Virginia’s attorney general, donated to a controversial fund that posted bail for murderers, rapists and other violent criminals.

Mavis Jones boasted of her donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in a post shared on X on May 30, 2020, and even urged her followers to do the same, the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

“I just donated to the Minnesota freedom fund,” she wrote, adding, “please consider doing the same or donating to any of the *legitimate* organizations supporting protesters.”

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which even former Vice President Kamala Harris promoted, gained national attention in 2020 as it sought to free individuals arrested during the George Floyd protests.

In total, the fund received $42 million in donations but spent only $210,000 bailing rioters out of jail.

The rest of the funds went toward posting bail for criminals like Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist who benefited from a $350,000 bail paid by the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Another individual bailed out by the group was George Howard, who later pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Damian Martinez Ortiz.

The group announced earlier this year that it would stop bailing out criminal suspects in pretrial cases.

The Jones connection to the Minnesota Freedom Fund comes as he struggles to navigate mounting scandals over his fitness to serve as Virginia’s top law enforcement official.

Leaked text messages revealed that in August 2022, Jones threatened to put “two bullets to the head” of Todd Gilbert, then speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

At the time, Jones had recently left the state legislature.

In 2022, Jones was convicted of reckless driving after being busted driving 116 miles per hour on a highway. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and serve 1,000 community service hours, half of which he spent volunteering at his own political action committee.

Jones is running against incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares.