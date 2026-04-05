Sunday, April 5, 2026

Secret Service Investigating Gunfire Near White House

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThe U.S. Secret Service said Sunday it was investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House.

No injuries were reported and no suspect was found after a search of the park and the surrounding area after midnight, the agency said in an online post.

President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, which had no immediate comment on the incident. White House operations remained as normal but security in the area was increased, according to the Secret Service.

The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

The Secret Service said it was working with District of Columbia police and U.S. Park Police.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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