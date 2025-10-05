Sunday, October 5, 2025

Secret Service Allows ANOTHER Security Breach as Trump, Granddaughter Attend Golf Tournament

'During questioning, Detective Eng provided conflicting information about the reasons he was at the golf course...'

Posted by Editor 1
Melvin Eng
Melvin Eng / IMAGE: @JohnDMacari via X

(Headline USA) As concerns about the thoroughness of its security measures continue to plague the U.S. Secret Service, another apparent breach on last week revealed ongoing vulnerabilities in the protection of President Donald Trump.

Melvin Eng, a detective with the New York Police Department, was suspended after sneaking onto Trump’s security detail at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Long Island, N.Y., Fox News reported.

Eng was out on sick leave, but rather than staying home in bed he reportedly showed up in full tactical gear on the first day of the three-day event, which Trump was attending with his eldest granddaughter, Kai.

Eng was discovered after dropping his magazine clip in front of actual security and eventually escorted out, although some reports suggested that he may have returned for the tournament’s final day.

“During questioning, Detective Eng provided conflicting information about the reasons he was at the golf course,” state police spokesman Beau Duffy said in a release, according to the New York Post.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Detective Eng was not affiliated with any of the law enforcement security operations at the tournament,” Duffy added. “He was removed from the park and [the] NYPD was notified.”

Eng now faces administrative charges for “theft of services” due to his having been admitted to the tournament for free.

Initial reports indicated that Eng had showed up the day after Trump attended, but a police source told Fox News that Eng “got in there with his gun, past Secret Service, past the state police.”

It is unclear whether any disciplinary action or investigation would result for those who failed to properly screen Eng.

The episode occurred just a week after alarming security breaches during Trump’s address to the United Nations.

Trump’s security team seemed baffled when an escalator stopped just after First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it, resulting in a momentary halt before the first couple proceeded to climb the stairs.

The White House said it was investigating the incident, which UN officials had reportedly joked about ahead of time, even leading the London Times to report on it.

Meanwhile, RealClearPolitics slammed the Secret Service specifically after a uniformed guard at the UN General Assembly appeared to fall asleep on the job and left his semiautomatic rifle unattended while taking a bathroom break.

The lapses come despite a recent uptick in left-wing political violence that has included fatal attacks on a Christian school, multiple ICE facilities holding illegal immigrants, and the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

One Secret Service agent was subsequently fired for celebrating Kirk’s killing in a Facebook rant.

The agency has been hammered for its incompetence following the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa., and narrowly averting a second attempt at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Fla.

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh was found guilty last month in the latter plot and is expected to face sentencing in December.

