Calls for Santos Pardon Surge after Diddy’s Light Sentence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some Republican lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to pardon disgraced former Rep. George Santos after Sean “Diddy” Combs received a light sentence for far worse crimes.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., made the calls in separate X posts on Friday, pointing directly to Combs’s four-year sentence on prostitution-related charges.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to LESS than [Santos],” Burchett wrote without explicitly calling for a pardon. “Where is the justice?”

Greene echoed Burchett’s sentiments but made the direct call for the pardon.

“Sean Diddy Combs gets 4 years in prison but George Santos got 7 years!!!” She wrote. “Oh and George is currently in solitary confinement and was expelled by a Republican controlled House of Representatives.”

She added, “I’m purely disgusted. George should be pardoned!”

Sean Diddy Combs gets 4 years in prison but George Santos got 7 years!!! Oh and George is currently in solitary confinement and was expelled by a Republican controlled House of Representatives. I’m purely disgusted. George should be pardoned! https://t.co/qOe0dHM7EH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 3, 2025

Greene has repeatedly demanded a pardon for Santos, who was targeted by the Biden administration on wire fraud and identity theft charges. He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and is locked away in solitary confinement.

Democrats openly celebrated Biden’s indictment of Santos as a political victory, as it gave them an opportunity to flip his congressional seat. At the time, Republicans held a razor-thin majority of just eight seats.

In an August interview on Newsmax, Trump did not rule out pardoning Santos, saying only that he hasn’t been asked to do so.

Santos, meanwhile, accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of blocking any pardon discussions, claiming Johnson feared it would hinder Republican chances in the 2026 elections.

Santos was expelled from the House before being convicted or pleading guilty to the Biden-led charges — a stark contrast to the treatment of Democrats like Rep. Henry Cuellar and now-former Sen. Bob Menendez, who both remained in office despite federal indictments.

Meanwhile, Rep. LaMonica McIver, another Democrat, has been indicted on multiple counts for assaulting federal immigration officers during a visit to a Newark detention facility. She still holds her seat.