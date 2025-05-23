Secret Service Agents Get into Cat Fight outside Obama’s Home

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Two female Secret Service agents reportedly came to blows at Barack Obama’s D.C. crib while they were supposed to protect the former president’s residence early Wednesday.

At around 2:30 a.m., one agent summoned a superior before threatening a fellow agent in a now-viral audio clip released by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree.

“Can I get a supervisor down to Delta 2 immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass,” the agent demanded.

FRACAS OUTSIDE OBAMA RESIDENCE RAISES NEW QUESTIONS: Get a supervisor "immediately before I whoop this girl's ass." Two female Secret Service Uniformed Division officers got into a physical fight outside former… pic.twitter.com/RmEDx6BWXD — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 22, 2025

According to RealClearPolitics, the agent was upset that her shift relief arrived late. After that, she assailed her colleague “verbally and physically when she finally did arrive to relieve her.”

The audio is reportedly being shared among agents and officers.

“It’s unclear whether either woman was injured or whether they will be disciplined over the altercation,” Crabtree reported. “The fight did not wake anyone in the Obama residence or the surrounding neighborhood.”

The alleged incident comes amid growing scrutiny of the Secret Service’s recent fixation on diversity, equity and inclusion policies under former Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Cheatle, appointed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022, faced criticism from several lawmakers who questioned the readiness of new agents during the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in the summer of 2024.

The backlash prompted Cheatle to resign in disgrace in July, though the Secret Service stood by their agents in public statements.

“As an elite law enforcement agency, all of our agents and officers are highly trained and fully capable of performing our missions,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the media in 2024.

“It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender. Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce,” he added.

DEI at the Secret Service was pushed heavily during the Obama era. According to the book Zero Fail, the agency through out hundreds of qualified applicants in favor of DEI candidates, some of whom didn’t even know what the Secret Service does.

DEI was implemented in the Secret Service in the early 2010s, and this was the result: the agency threw out 300 qualified applications, replacing them with applicants who didn’t know what the Secret Service did.

Other applicants included a 400 pound man, someone with a prosthetic… pic.twitter.com/zKHi4t8FF7 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 13, 2025

“Applicants showed up in gym shorts. Some said they couldn’t agree to a required home interview because their roommates didn’t like having cops around,” Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig wrote in that book. “These interviews sucked up supervisors’ valuable time, with almost no results.”