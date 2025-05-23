Friday, May 23, 2025

Secret Service Agents Get into Cat Fight outside Obama’s Home

'It's unclear whether either woman was injured or whether they will be disciplined over the altercation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Female Secret Service agent / PHOTO: Libs of TikTok via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USATwo female Secret Service agents reportedly came to blows at Barack Obama’s D.C. crib while they were supposed to protect the former president’s residence early Wednesday. 

At around 2:30 a.m., one agent summoned a superior before threatening a fellow agent in a now-viral audio clip released by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree. 

“Can I get a supervisor down to Delta 2 immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass,” the agent demanded.

According to RealClearPolitics, the agent was upset that her shift relief arrived late. After that, she assailed her colleague “verbally and physically when she finally did arrive to relieve her.” 

The audio is reportedly being shared among agents and officers. 

“It’s unclear whether either woman was injured or whether they will be disciplined over the altercation,” Crabtree reported. “The fight did not wake anyone in the Obama residence or the surrounding neighborhood.” 

The alleged incident comes amid growing scrutiny of the Secret Service’s recent fixation on diversity, equity and inclusion policies under former Director Kimberly Cheatle.  

Cheatle, appointed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022, faced criticism from several lawmakers who questioned the readiness of new agents during the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in the summer of 2024. 

The backlash prompted Cheatle to resign in disgrace in July, though the Secret Service stood by their agents in public statements. 

“As an elite law enforcement agency, all of our agents and officers are highly trained and fully capable of performing our missions,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the media in 2024. 

“It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender. Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce,” he added. 

DEI at the Secret Service was pushed heavily during the Obama era. According to the book Zero Fail, the agency through out hundreds of qualified applicants in favor of DEI candidates, some of whom didn’t even know what the Secret Service does.

“Applicants showed up in gym shorts. Some said they couldn’t agree to a required home interview because their roommates didn’t like having cops around,” Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig wrote in that book. “These interviews sucked up supervisors’ valuable time, with almost no results.”

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Hawk Tuah’ 2.0: Woman Arrested after Spitting on DOJ Official
Next article
Senate Report: Health Agencies Hid COVID Jab’s Risk of Myocarditis

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com