Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Satanic Temple Offers Program to Ohio Elementary Students

'When you see us operating our programs, it should be a healthy and happy reminder that religious freedom is still a choice and religious pluralism is still a thing here in our state, in our country...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Baphomet statue
An AI-created image of Baphomet statue is worshipped by three women. / wikimedia

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The Satanic Temple announced it will be offering a religious learning program to elementary students in Ohio.

The program at Edgewood Elementary School in Marysville, Ohio, will occur once a month during school hours and will be off property.

The Hellion Academy of Independent Learning, also known as HAIL, was offered under the Release Time Religious Instruction which allows learning opportunities outside of campus.

“We give students an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors,” the brochure for HAIL read.

The program was aimed at kindergarten through fifth grade.

June Everett, the campaign director for the After School Satan Club, said a parent contacted the Satanic Temple about implementing the program, according to WCMH.

The addition was in response to the school offering LifeWise, which is a once a week Christian-based program that teaches the Bible.

“We aren’t trying to shut the LifeWise Academy down, but I do think a lot of school districts don’t realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them,” Everett told the outlet.

LifeWise CEO and founder Joel Penton told the outlet parents should be able to make the decision on what’s best for their children.

“LifeWise isn’t fearful of other organizations offering RTRI,” Penton said. “We believe all families should have the opportunity to choose religious study during school hours and we trust parents to make the best choice for their children.”

Everett added the addition of the program showed there is religious freedom.

“When you see us operating our programs, it should be a healthy and happy reminder that religious freedom is still a choice and religious pluralism is still a thing here in our state, in our country,” Everett told WOSU.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Secret Service Agent Fired at Suspects Outside of Janet Yellen’s House
Next article
Trump Shooting Task Force Finished Work Early, Despite Unanswered Questions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com