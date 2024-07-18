Quantcast
Second-Shooter Theory in Trump Assassination Attempt Gaining Steam

'You also have—which no one talks about—the water tower...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) As many Americans still grapple with the stunning Secret Service security failures that nearly led to the death of presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Saturday, others are starting to consider the possibility that there was a second shooter with Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Headline USA was one of, if not the first, publication to report on a possible second shooter—citing an interview with a Trump rally attendee hours after the attack.

“What I’ve heard coming out is they feel there were two shooters, one on both sides. They got the one on the tower, but the one on the right side they never got. That’s why they wanted us to leave immediately: because they thought there was still a shooter out there,” said a Butler, Pennsylvania woman named Erin, who was in the front row at the rally.

As Headline USA noted in its initial reporting Saturday, eyewitness reports can be unreliable. However, others have come out of the woodwork to support the second-shooter theory. In particular, they’re building on Trump rallygoer Erin’s account of a possible shooter on the water tower behind Trump.

The most prominent person to reference the water tower appears to be Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who referenced it Wednesday in an interview with CNN, which cut him off before he could finish his thought.

“You talk about the eagle’s nest. You also have—which no one talks about—the water tower,” Mills said before the CNN reporter interrupted him.

Anonymous Twitter/X accounts have also circulated footage of someone on the nearby water tower. The veracity of that footage hasn’t been established.

Footage aside, other purported rallygoers have added to the second-shooter theory, too.

“Those shots came from the back … Those bullets came from the back-left of Trump,” said one self-purported rallygoer.

Meanwhile, others have noted that at least three firearms were shot during the Trump assassination attempt. That information doesn’t necessarily support the second-shooter theory because it’s been reported that Crooks, Secret Service and a local law enforcement sniper all shot during the exchange.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

