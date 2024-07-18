Whistleblowers: FBI Was Involved in Preparing Security for Deadly Trump Rally

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI is investigating Saturday’s assassination attempt against presidential frontrunner Donald Trump—but does that mean the bureau will be probing its own failures?

Purported whistleblowers have told the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI was involved in the two briefings regarding the July 13 campaign rally.

“Whistleblowers have disclosed to the Committee that the USSS led two briefings … with the Western Pennsylvania Fusion Center (WPFC) and other stakeholders, to discuss the upcoming, unrelated visits by President Trump and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The USSS Special Agent in Charge Tim Burke reportedly told law enforcement partners that the USSS had limited resources that week …,” said Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a Thursday letter to FBI Director Chris Wray.

Jordan acknowledged that the FBI was just one of many agencies involved with the Trump rally security meetings, it is the lead federal investigative arm and a key source of intelligence on potential threats for special events.

🚨 #BREAKING: Whistleblowers reveal security failures at Trump rally 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vgXih4onW2 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 18, 2024

“The Committee has several unanswered questions about the failures that led to the attempted assassination of a president—the first in over forty years—as well as the FBI’s ability to conduct a rapid, transparent, and thorough investigation in the wake of its recent scandals,” Jordan added in his letter to Wray.

Jordan asked Wray 12 questions, including how many FBI personnel are currently investigating the Trump shooting, whether the FBI interviewed the local police officer who encountered the shooter, and whether there was coordination between the FBI, USSS, and the WPFC prior to Saturday’s rally.

Additionally, Jordan asked about Crooks’s online activity. The FBI claimed hours after the shooting that Crooks acted along, before agents even hacked into his phone.

Along with the questions, Jordan asked for the FBI’s records on the Trump rally, including threat assessments conducted or prepared before the event.

Wray is set to testify to the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Saturday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.