Quantcast
Tuesday, April 8, 2025

SCOTUS Allows Trump to Take 16,000 Workers off Federal Payroll

In an unsigned, two-page decision, the Supreme Court stayed a preliminary injunction placed on the administration's attempt to remove about 16,000 probationary employees from the payroll...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration can keep thousands of probationary workers off of the federal payroll as lawsuits challenging the administration’s plan to fire them play out in court.

In an unsigned, two-page decision, the Supreme Court stayed a preliminary injunction placed on the administration’s attempt to remove about 16,000 probationary employees from the payroll. Several unions had filed suit arguing the terminations are illegal, but the Supreme Court said the unions didn’t have standing in the case.

“The District Court’s injunction was based solely on the allegations of the nine non-profit-organization plaintiffs in this case. But under established law, those allegations are presently insufficient to support the organizations’ standing,” the Supreme Court wrote. “This order does not address the claims of the other plaintiffs, which did not form the basis of the District Court’s preliminary injunction.”

The U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California put the preliminary injunction in place, and the Trump administration appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ruling notes that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have declined to hear the administration’s emergency appeal.

The ruling is not final. It effectively means that the administration can keep the workers off the payroll as lower courts determine whether the plan to terminate them is legal. Similar challenges, and injunctions, remain in place in federal courts in Maryland and elsewhere.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump and Netanyahu Reaffirm Their Vision for the Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza
Next article
Nearly 1 Million Migrants Released into U.S. through CBP One App Now Face Deportation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com