Saturday, December 16, 2023

School Board Member Sworn In on Porn Books, Not Bible

'He was sworn in on a stack of the five LGBTQ-themed books most frequently banned by other school systems...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
pornographic books
"Gender Queer." / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A Virginia school board member took his oath of office with his hand on a stack of books containing graphic depictions of homosexual sex, instead of the Bible.

Karl Frisch, who will officially become chairman of the Fairfax County School Board, swapped the Bible for pornographic books including “Lawn Boy,” “Gender Queer” and “Flamer,” according to the Daily Wire. His homosexual male “partner” held the books as he placed his left hand on them and his right hand in the air.

“He was sworn in on a stack of the five LGBTQ-themed books most frequently banned by other school systems,” Frisch’s campaign bragged on his website.

Since Frisch doesn’t have any kids of his own, it seems that the only reason why he would be interested in working inside the school system is LGBT activism, the indoctrination and grooming of children and advocating on behalf of staff instead of the people he is supposed to serve.

His homosexual “partner” also works in the school system as a choral director.

Frisch has few roots in Virginia since he used to be a Democrat campaign consultant from California. In 2019, after raising massive amounts of money by fundraising from out-of-state donors based on LGBT “issues,” he won his first term on the school board.

Aside from being a sexual deviant, the other reason why Frisch preferred porn books over the Bible was the fact that he is an atheist. He even gave an hour-long interview to the American Humanist Association, a group for agnostics.

Frisch previously shared one of his delusional takes, which was that Fairfax County, a leftist D.C. suburb, was “targeted by religious extremists.”

“The religious nuts come out of the woodwork. Fairfax has a history of being an epicenter for right-wing religious fanaticism,” he said, even though every member of the Fairfax County School Board is a Democrat.
