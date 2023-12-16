Univ. of Fla. Offers Honors Course on Taylor Swift

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) American universities sunk to a new low when the University of Florida announced that it would offer an honors course at the beginning of 2024 on pop music star Taylor Swift.

“In this class, students will fearlessly jump then fall into 13 gorgeous weeks of discussing Taylor Swift’s discography, with a focus on her evergreen songwriting,” the UF course description said.

In addition to that, the students will also “draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton.”

The students who decide to take the course will be required to “write 2 online discussion posts” and see a musical about Gloria Estefan among other assignments, the College Fix reported.

Class instructor Melina Jimenez declined to comment on how students would apply the knowledge gained from the useless class and why the course became a part of the honors program in the first place. Jimenez’s teaching philosophy, however, revealed the reason — the indoctrination of students with “diversity, equity and inclusion” propaganda.

“In Florida, and in many locations around the nation, lawmakers are pushing back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts,” she wrote, probably referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushing back against Marxist brainwashing in the state’s colleges and universities.

Jimenez also wrote that she uses “culturally responsive pedagogy” and makes sure to include LGBT authors.

“I also choose articles by women, nonbinary and LGBTQ+ writers, so that students are exposed to a range of ideas, and we can have uncomfortable conversations about using pronouns in a safe environment where they are encouraged to ask questions,” she wrote.

As expected, she would also apply the same propaganda in the Swift course.

“People have very strong reactions because she’s a woman. She can sing about a topic and a man can sing about a topic and she gets all the hate, where men don’t get any reaction at all,” Jimenez told the student newspaper The Alligator.

It was also revealed that other Marxist indoctrination centers like Harvard University, Northeastern University and the University of South Carolina will also offer courses on Swift.

“Taylor Swift is a good way to think about what it’s like to have a lot of eyes on you and to wonder what you do with your privilege. To look around and ask, ‘I’m pretty ambitious and I got to this place when I was pretty young. What do I do next? What do I do with all this attention?’” Harvard professor Stephanie Burton told Harvard’s student newspaper.