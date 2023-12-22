Satanic Terrorist Cult Endorses Biden/Harris for 2024 Election

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It’s a cheap, publicity-grabbing stunt for Nazis, Satanists and other fringe actors to make presidential endorsements.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the terroristic Satanic cult Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the 2024 race. O9A’s endorsement is noteworthy for the reason it was made: The group thinks Biden and Harris are the best candidates to facilitate its ultimate goal, which is the collapse of Western civilization.

“Democracy is failing; worldwide nations are going broke, preparing for war, inundated with refugees, beset by internal refugees, ruled by careerist psychopaths, and perhaps most ominously, electing leaders who are associated with foreign powers,” O9A announced on Wednesday.

“The last thing we want right now is one of these Christian band-aid do-gooders like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis to take over and fix things,” the group said (Ramaswamy is not a Christian).

O9A further explained that its goal is to usher in a “new Dark Age,” where only the strong survive. This will allow natural selection to resume, the group thinks.

“We want to rush into the abyss so that the ‘end of history’ can come to its natural terminus and a new Dark Age will be visited upon the Earth … Only Biden-Harris can bring about this advancement of history, and therefore, we endorse the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024,” O9A said.

As Headline USA has reported, O9A has some spooky connections to U.S. security agencies. Its founder was purportedly a member of a CIA-sponsored militia in the United Kingdom during the Cold War, and its U.S. leader, Josh Sutter, is a longtime FBI informant.

O9A has fomented several neo-Nazi terrorist plots, and an O9A-linked neo-Nazi participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

O9A’s endorsement follows the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe endorsing Biden in September, albeit for a different reason. The Blood Tribe supports Biden because he’s sending munitions to the group’s neo-Nazi friends in Ukraine.

“I think Biden’s better than Trump because he sends rockets to Ukraine,” Blood Tribe leader Christopher Pohlhaus shouted at a September rally. “Heil Ukraine! Heil Azov!”

Behind him, fellow Blood Tribe member Kent McClellan shouted, “Slava Ukraini!”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.