Santos, Burchett Hint that Congressional Sex Scandal Goes Even Deeper

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) On the heels of two recent bombshell reports about sex-tapes involving congressional staffers newly expelled congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., appeared poised to unload on his former colleagues, suggesting the scandal could go even deeper.

Making matters worse, the serial fabulist’s account was confirmed by a more credible source, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who revealed that there was a widespread issue with sexual blackmailing in the legislative branch.

Santos, who remains under federal indictment related to the campaign-finance fraud allegations that led to his removal from the U.S. House on Dec. 1, called on Capitol Police to investigate the rampant allegations of lascivious conduct in the Swamp as reported to him by his own staff, according to Twitchy.

Hey @CapitolPolice you need to investigate the entire building for sex scandals! If there is an ounce of truth (which it seems to be 100% accurate at this point) to what I heard from my own staff I can assure you the problem is very bad and it involves, congressional/ committee… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 22, 2023

“Hey @CapitolPolice you need to investigate the entire building for sex scandals!” he tweeted. “If there is an ounce of truth… to what I heard from my own staff I can assure you the problem is very bad and it involves congressional/committee staff, officers, members of the media and members of Congress…”

Santos recommended that Capitol Police install wire taps throughout the building and ensure that staff could not tamper with security cameras.

Of course, some may see the halls of Congress as the only safe place to engage in their extracurricular affairs without the fear of being caught in a honeytrap, according to Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

In an interview earlier in the week with webcaster Benny Johnson, Burchett explained that sexual blackmail was part of the job on Capitol Hill.

“Here’s how it works: You’re out of the country, you’re out of town or you’re in a motel or at a bar in D.C. and some—whatever you’re into, women or men, whatever—comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes and you buy ’em a drink. Next thing you know, you’re in a motel room with ’em, nekkid,” he said.

“And, next thing you know, you’re about to make a key vote, and what happens?” he continued. “Some well-dressed person comes up, whispers in your ear, ‘Hey man, there’s tapes out on you. … Your really ought not be voting for this thing.'”

Members of Congress are being blackmailed. Rep. @TimBurchett broke the internet on The Benny Show for speaking out on it. Thank you @JesseBWatters for covering pic.twitter.com/x95jjQshgy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2023

Santos teased the release of a book about his time in Congress, promising to give details about some of the things he witnessed, including allegations of open adultery.

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., lost in the 2022 primary after making similar allegations.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington—I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70,” Cawthorn said in an interview on the Warrior Society podcast.

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Oh hey we’re going to have a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come,’” he added.

Following the revelation, Cawthorn became the target of multiple smear attacks, including leaked tapes and photographs that appeared to show him in compromising situations. He lost in the primary despite holding a significant lead in the polls leading up to the vote.

Following the reports that a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., had filmed a gay pornographic video in a congressional hearing room, Cawthorn posted a cryptic message on his Instagram.

Headline USA reached out to both Cawthorn and Santos via their former communications directors. Cawthorn declined to speak on the record, citing unspecified “factors in flux.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.