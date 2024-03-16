‘Safer than Sex w/ Strangers:’ Utah Parents Allegedly Raped Daughter, 15

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A mother and stepfather from Provo, Utah were arrested for allegedly raping their 15-year-old daughter, with the pedophiles defending their actions by saying that they wanted to teach the teen about sex because it was “safer” than her having sex with strangers.

The daughter called police on March 14, 2024, and told them her “father had been raping her for a least a year and a half,” according to the New York Post.

The affidavit revealed that the couple, who are both in their 30s, admitted that they committed these crimes during an interview with police, adding that they believed it would be “safer for her than having sex with strangers.”

It was also discovered that the daughter was first approached by her parents when she was 14 years old with the proposition after her mother learned “the victim was wanting to meet and have sex with strangers” the affidavit said.

According to the document, the mother found online chats and Snapchat photos of the girl in “sexual situations.”

After discovering that, the parents bought sex toys for the girl and “showed [her] how to use them” on herself and them, the documents stated.

In addition to that, the mother tried defending her and her husband’s crimes by telling police that the girl was only watching them have sex.

The teen reportedly approached her mother about two months ago about a broken condom and when the mother approached her husband, he denied having “full intercourse with the victim,” even though he later admitted that he had sex with the 15-year-old. according to the affidavit.

When paramedics arrived at their home on March 14, 2024, the girl informed authorities about the abuse, adding that her mother knew what was happening.

Provo Police arrested the parents and charged them with forcible sodomy, object rape and forcible sexual abuse, with the father facing an additional charge of rape, according to the Post.

As of March 15, 2024, the couple is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail due to the “substantial risk” they pose to their children.