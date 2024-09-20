Quantcast
Thursday, September 19, 2024

Russia Hoaxer Hillary Clinton Hints at Cabinet Role if Kamala Wins 2024

'I want to be as helpful as I can and would do anything I was asked...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is far from throwing in the towel, hinting at a potential comeback if her pal Kamala Harris wins the upcoming November election. 

Clinton expressed her willingness to serve in a potential Harris-Walz administration if asked, claiming the urgent circumstances merit such involvement. 

“Certainly unofficially, I want to be as helpful as I can and would do anything I was asked… we have so much to do that really should be all-hands-on-deck,” Clinton said during a CBS Sunday Morning interview, a portion of which was reserved for YouTube.

Clinton appeared on the show to promote her new book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, while expressing her hope for a Democratic administration in 2025.

“Anybody who could help in any capacity should be willing to do so because I’m so such an optimist about our country,” the former secretary of state continued. “Despite how difficult the times are, I am—as my late friend Madeline Alright used to say—an optimist who worries a lot, but I am fundamentally optimistic.” 

Chelsea Clinton is also reportedly eyeing an ambassadorship if Democrats manage to keep the White House. But her mother’s optimism about a potential return to the national stage hinges on one major obstacle: President Donald Trump, Clinton’s longtime nemesis who defeated her in the 2016 presidential election and is seeking to return to the White House in 2025.

Current polls for the 2024 race show Harris and Trump nearly tied nationally, which benefits Trump since Democrats typically lead in popular votes due to higher concentrations of Democratic voters.  

Harris’s unfavorable polling is often linked to her lack of substantial policy proposals and her perception as too leftist for the country. 

Clinton appeared to dismiss these assertions, endorsing Walz as the “coach of America” and calling Harris a “real” American patriot with a commitment to bringing the country together. 

“There’s so much we can do if we would start listening to each other and talking, and making principled compromise,” Clinton said, just days after suggesting Trump supporters should be incarcerated for spreading misinformation. 

Clinton’s longing for unity is at odds with her actions throughout Trump’s four years in the White House, during which she frequently questioned his legitimacy and promoted the Russian collusion hoax. 

