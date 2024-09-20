FDA Warns Monkeypox Vax Could Kill Recipients and Those Exposed to Them

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A monkeypox vaccine that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration comes with high-risk side-effects that potentially include death not only for the recipients, but also those who come into contact with them, warned the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-fronted Children’s Health Defense.

Does this make you more or less likely to get vaccinated for Mpox? pic.twitter.com/xuY33Ekhu4 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 18, 2024

In the required medication guide that accompanies Emergent BioSolutions’s ACAM2000 vaccine, the FDA lists several potentially “serious complications”—among which are eye infections, brain or spinal cord inflammation, skin infections, myocarditis, fetal death and spreading of the vaccine virus.

Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and biological warfare expert, was particularly disturbed by reports suggesting that ACAM2000 caused myocarditis at a rate of 5.7 per 1,000 jab recipients, calling it a “huge number” and leading her to suggest that “no one should get the vaccine.”

On Aug. 29, as evidence of the unpleasant side effects began to mount, the FDA issued another, expanded supplementary approval announcement for the use of ACAM2000 in monkeypox cases, and also as a preventative measure.

The ACAM2000 package insert warns of further potential complications not even mentioned by the FDA, including serious brain conditions like encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy or even blindness.

Nonetheless, the U.S. federal government has built up a large stockpile of ACAM2000, a stockpile containing over 100 million doses of the potentially deadly vaccine.

According to the FDA, the drug can be permissibly prescribed for the “prevention of mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for mpox infection.” The drug can also reportedly be used to treat smallpox.

Monkeypox is transmitted predominantly through sexual contact and has been prevalent in gay men. Theoretically, it be spread through any close contact, according to the World Health Organization. Even so, past concerns over an outbreak reaching pandemic levels for the general population have yet to come to fruition.

However, Karl Jablonowski, a senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense, warned that much like the COVID vaccines were for low-risk demographics, the purported monkeypox “cure” could prove far deadlier or more problematic than the disease.

As is the case with other traditional vaccines, ACAM2000 exposes recipients to a small dose of the virus itself to help bolster the body’s natural immunity—a term that entered into the common vernacular courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most do not convey a strong enough payload that the virus can overcome antibodies and infect another host as the ACAM2000 jab does.

Jablonowski called it a “public hazard, not the practice of public health,” warning that the spread of the vaccine virus through contact constituted “an infliction and an assault, as an unsuspecting person cannot possibly consent.”

“You can call ACAM2000 a ‘vaccine,’ but its impact on the United States will be as a ‘disease,’” Jablonowski added.