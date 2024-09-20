Quantcast
Thursday, September 19, 2024

Swing State Discovers 97,000 Registered Voters Won’t Be Able to Vote

'All of these people have attested under penalty of law that they are U.S. citizens. And, in all likelihood, they almost all [are] U.S. Citizens. But they have NOT provided documented proof of citizenship...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Phoenix ballot drop-off
A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off early ballots in Phoenix. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Arizona officials recently revealed that nearly 100,000 registered voters may be unable to vote in state and local elections this November because they have yet to provide proof of U.S. citizenship as the state law requires.

In his Sept. 17, 2024, Twitter post, Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer wrote that the voter registration process’s “flaw” was discovered last week, even though it’s been there for decades.

Richer explained in his post that Arizona has a special system that allows potential voters in federal elections to register using a federal form that prevents a person from providing proof of citizenship. However, people who want to vote in state and local elections need to provide proof of citizenship.

Richer added that since 1996, people who want to obtain a standard Arizona driver’s license need to show proof of U.S. citizenship. People with Green cards are given an alternate license.

That means everyone registered to vote in Arizona using a state driver’s license since 1996 has been presumed to be an American citizen and, therefore, eligible to vote in all federal, state and local elections.

However, in 2004, the Motor Vehicle Division changed rules so those applying for a renewal or replacement license had an updated issue date stamped.

According to Richer, this system allowed one group of registered voters, 97,000 people, to ” slip through the cracks” regarding this issue.

“All of these people have attested under penalty of law that they are U.S. citizens. And, in all likelihood, they almost all [are] U.S. Citizens. But they have NOT provided documented proof of citizenship,” he wrote.

Arizona’s Family reported that Richer, a Republican, filed a “friendly” lawsuit against Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, hoping the state supreme court will clarify the issue as soon as possible, since the 2024 election will be very soon.

“Coincidentally,” according to Blaze Media, Fontes said that affected voters lean Republican.

“It is my position that these registrants have not satisfied Arizona’s documented proof of citizenship law, and therefore can only vote a ‘FED ONLY’ ballot [in 2024],” Richer said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Russia Hoaxer Hillary Clinton Hints at Cabinet Role if Kamala Wins 2024
Next article
Conservatives Criticize Kamala Harris’s Resurfaced Anti-2A, Anti-4A Comments

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com