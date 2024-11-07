DOJ Gives Stark Warning after Sentencing of Satanic Pedophile

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Richard “Rabid” Densmore, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child, the Justice Department announced—warning the public that “this case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids.”

Densmore is one of a slew of 764 members to be arrested for crimes against children. According to the DOJ, 764 is a cult that seeks to “normalize the production, sharing, and possession of child pornography and gore material to desensitize and corrupt youth toward future acts of violence.”

“Members of 764 gain notoriety by systematically targeting, grooming, and extorting victims through online social media platforms. Members demand that victims engage in and share media of self-mutilation, sexual acts, harm to animals, acts of random violence, suicide, and murder, all for the purpose of accelerating chaos and disrupting society and the world order,” the DOJ said in a Thursday press release.

BREAKING – Prolific child predator linked to 764 network denied leniency from Court and given max sentence of 30 years in prison. Richard "Rabid" Densmore, 47, organized and ran a Discord server in which children were coerced/extorted to self-harm and perform sex acts on video.… pic.twitter.com/QxEniXDajb — Bx (@bx_on_x) November 7, 2024

Densmore’s charges stem from a complaint in August 2022 that a Discord user named “Rabid” was grooming minors to create child pornography and engage in self-harm. The FBI identified Rabid as being Densmore.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Densmore’s home last February, finding child porn and other material related to the 764 cult.

For some reason, Densmore was a free man for another 11 months.

Then, after he was arrested on Jan. 29, a judge let him loose on bail. Densmore’s bail was revoked after the DOJ filed an emergency motion about the matter.

Last week, Densmore filed a memorandum seeking leniency for his crimes, but a U.S. judge gave him the maximum sentence Thursday.

“This case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids and our communities: violent online extremists who manipulate their minor victims to commit self-harm and create sexually explicit images,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan.

“While we will always fight to hold criminals like Richard Densmore accountable, we want to prevent this crime as much as possible. Parents: please talk with your children about this threat; monitor their social media use; and let them know they can always come to you if they mess up.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.