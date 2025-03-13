Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Top Police Chief Implicated in Alleged Diddy ‘Gang Rape’ Cover-Up

Parham said she was raped by Combs, Beckham and Druski at a Las Vegas residence before she found refuge at a neighbor’s home, prompting an emergency call...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sean
Sean "Diddy" Combs / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An amended lawsuit has accused John Pelletier, the top law enforcement official in Maui, of participating in a cover-up of a 2018 gang rape committed by disgraced hip-hop artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski. 

Filed by accuser Ashley Parham, the updated lawsuit claimed on March 7 that Pelletier had bribed a neighbor who had attempted to assist the victim after the gang rape. At the time, Pelletier worked as a police captain in Las Vegas. 

Parham said she was raped by Combs, Beckham and Druski at a Las Vegas residence before she found refuge at a neighbor’s home, prompting an emergency call. 

The lawsuit, originally filed in October 2024, alleged that Pelletier falsely identified himself as a Contra Costa sheriff’s deputy and explained he was responding to “several noise complaints.” However, he reportedly offered no assistance to Parham and instructed her to find a way home instead. 

The lawsuit further claimed that Pelletier handed the neighbor what appeared to be an envelope with cash. The neighbor then rushed into a nearby room and returned empty-handed. 

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen demanded that Pelletier be placed on leave pending an investigation.

“While the allegations in the amended complaint remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct,” Bissen wrote in a press statement. “As with any such legal matter, due process must be observed, but the existence of these allegations alone presents concerns regarding public trust and the effective functioning of the department.”

Pelletier has categorically denied the allegations. “We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives,” he said through a spokesperson, reported the New York Post. 

The initial lawsuit was filed against Combs and did not name either Pelletier, Beckham or Druski. Perham said the men took turns raping her and later identified Beckham and Druski as the other perpetrators. 

According to the lawsuit, Druski poured baby oil on the woman’s body before “treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of [Parham] due to his enormous size.” 

Beckham dismissed the allegations on X, writing: “There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit.” 

Druski also refuted the claim, noting that at the time of the alleged assault, he was not a public figure. “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote. 

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives,” he added. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rosie O’Donnell Flees the US over Trump’s Presidency

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com