Top Police Chief Implicated in Alleged Diddy ‘Gang Rape’ Cover-Up

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An amended lawsuit has accused John Pelletier, the top law enforcement official in Maui, of participating in a cover-up of a 2018 gang rape committed by disgraced hip-hop artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski.

Filed by accuser Ashley Parham, the updated lawsuit claimed on March 7 that Pelletier had bribed a neighbor who had attempted to assist the victim after the gang rape. At the time, Pelletier worked as a police captain in Las Vegas.

Parham said she was raped by Combs, Beckham and Druski at a Las Vegas residence before she found refuge at a neighbor’s home, prompting an emergency call.

The lawsuit, originally filed in October 2024, alleged that Pelletier falsely identified himself as a Contra Costa sheriff’s deputy and explained he was responding to “several noise complaints.” However, he reportedly offered no assistance to Parham and instructed her to find a way home instead.

NEW: Maui Police Chief John Pelletier named in Diddy lawsuit, is accused of being a co-conspirator. Pelletier is accused of being involved in a cover-up for a gang r*pe when he was working as a Las Vegas police captain. According to the accuser, Pelletier "posed" as a… pic.twitter.com/8ep6qYgEWG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

The lawsuit further claimed that Pelletier handed the neighbor what appeared to be an envelope with cash. The neighbor then rushed into a nearby room and returned empty-handed.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen demanded that Pelletier be placed on leave pending an investigation.

“While the allegations in the amended complaint remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct,” Bissen wrote in a press statement. “As with any such legal matter, due process must be observed, but the existence of these allegations alone presents concerns regarding public trust and the effective functioning of the department.”

Pelletier has categorically denied the allegations. “We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives,” he said through a spokesperson, reported the New York Post.

The initial lawsuit was filed against Combs and did not name either Pelletier, Beckham or Druski. Perham said the men took turns raping her and later identified Beckham and Druski as the other perpetrators.

According to the lawsuit, Druski poured baby oil on the woman’s body before “treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of [Parham] due to his enormous size.”

Beckham dismissed the allegations on X, writing: “There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit.”

Druski also refuted the claim, noting that at the time of the alleged assault, he was not a public figure. “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives,” he added.