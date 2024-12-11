Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Rob Schneider Says He Will Launch Talk Show That Is Opposite of ‘The View’

'We're not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider / IMAGE: @VigilantFox via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Rob Schneider revealed Monday he is launching a new media company and will be creating a women’s talk show to be the opposite of The View.

“‘No Apologies Media,’ my new company, we’re going to do an all-ladies talk show that won’t be like The View,” Schneider told Fox News host Trace Gallagher.

The comedian added the show will focus on making viewers laugh.

“We’re going to have an entertaining show with people—from all over America,” he said. “We’re not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber.”

Schneider elaborated and said it will be “the opposite” of The View because the women will actually be funny.

“It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining,” he said.

Schneider said the show will focus on a variety of topics, as people are sick of politics.

“It’s going to be a funny show, not going to be like drowning people in politics,” he added. “It’s not going to be shaming people and making people wince.”

In a follow-up social media post, Schneider said the show with be for “ALL AMERICANS.”

He previously announced the new media company on social media in the beginning of November.

“I am starting a new media company that, unlike the mentally unfit, reality denying haters of the American people who actually DO think, WILL represent ACTUAL people to discuss and debate ideas that impact ALL Americans,” he wrote.

The outspoken actor recently released a book titled You Can Do It! which discussed how free speech is under attack in the United States and encourages readers to speak their minds.

“And that is under attack by these, you know, Marxists in our government and I say Marxist in the traditional meaning of it,” Schneider told Fox News. “Democrats don’t watch free speech.”

