Quantcast
Thursday, January 30, 2025

DOJ Signals Charges for Sanctuary Officials After Releasing Immigrant Guilty of Assault

'We will use every tool at our disposal to prevent sanctuary city policies from impeding and obstructing lawful federal operations...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Emil Bove
Emil Bove / IMAGE: LinkedIn

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASo-called sanctuary jurisdictions may soon face legal consequences if they continue to hinder federal immigration operations, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove suggested on Thursday. 

“We will use every tool at our disposal to prevent sanctuary city policies from impeding and obstructing lawful federal operations designed to make America safe again and end the national crisis arising from four years of failed immigration policy,” Bove wrote Thursday in a statement announcing the arrest of an illegal alien in Ithaca, New York. 

Bove’s rebuke of sanctuary cities came after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office failed to honor a federal arrest warrant for Jesus Romero-Hernandez, a 27-year-old Mexican national. He had been in local custody after pleading guilty to third-degree state assault charges.

The DOJ said that Romero-Hernandez faced additional federal charges in January 2024 for illegally reentering the U.S. after a prior removal.

Federal immigration authorities issued an arrest warrant for Romero-Hernandez after learning of his arrest in New York, but local law enforcement ignored it. 

Romero-Hernandez was released on Jan. 28 after being hit with a time-served sentence of time served. This forced federal agents to locate him in the streets of New York rather than inside a guarded facility. 

“Yesterday, despite the warrant, a defendant with no legal status and a history of violence was released into the community,” Bove said, noting that the U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the arrest. “Federal agents risked their safety and pursued the defendant in unsafe conditions.”

Bove added, “I applaud the U.S. Attorney’s commitment to investigate these circumstances for potential prosecution, and the efforts of the agents who were able to arrest the defendant under wholly avoidable circumstances.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Roseanne Barr Blasts Wokeness, ‘Hollywood Has Made Itself Irrelevant’
Next article
Trump Reveals Official Start Date of Mexico, Canada Tariffs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com