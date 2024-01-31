‘I Live in Frustration’: Sotomayor Bemoans Trump-Seized SCOTUS Majority

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor stirred controversy on Wednesday by expressing her “frustration” when the liberal minority does not prevail in the newly conservative-majority court.

“I live in frustration,” she during a speech at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. “And as you heard, every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart. But I have to get up the next morning and keep on fighting.”

Her remarks, first reported by CNN, were in response to the school’s dean, who claimed that students feel discouraged by the new court, consisting of six justices (three appointed by former President Donald Trump) and three liberals.

“How can you look at those people and say that you’re entitled to despair? You’re not. I’m not,” Sotomayor added. “Change never happens on its own. Change happens because people care about moving the arc of the universe toward justice, and it can take time and it can take frustration.”

The new composition is primarily attributed to Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024. Trump has long celebrated the majority justices, often campaigning on the historic appointments.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were appointed by Trump during his tenure as president. In contrast, President Joe Biden, has appointed only one: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The other justices are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, both appointed by former President George W. Bush, Justice Clarence Thomas, appointed by George H.W. Bush, and Justice Elena Kagan, appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Under the conservative-majority court, a significant victory for the pro-life movement was realized when the justices overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that had previously recognized a so-called constitutional “right” to abortions.

Such decision have sparked violent protests against the conservative justices. Some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have flirting with the idea of packing the court to potentially receive more favorable rulings.

Ex-Google programmer admits threat to kill Chief Justice John Roberts https://t.co/loGHjWYF2n pic.twitter.com/9SzjBxmTWi — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2023

It’s been 84 days since a left-wing assassin attempted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Biden still has not condemned it. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2022

The Court now finds itself at the center of attention with major cases related to the 2024 presidential election lingering, including one where efforts seek to block Trump from appearing on the primary ballot.