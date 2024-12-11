Ron DeSantis Invites Daniel Penny to Florida after Acquittal

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said U.S. Marine Daniel Penny should go to the Sunshine State after being found not guilty in a New York City manslaughter trial.

The governor was responding to a Monday post that asked, “Now where does Daniel Penny go to get his life back?”

And the governor had the one word answer of “Florida.”

A Manhattan jury delivered the verdict Monday that cleared Penny of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year.

Shortly after the verdict, DeSantis took to social media and said he was happy with the outcome of the trial.

“The acquittal of Daniel Penny is clearly the just and correct verdict,” he began. “I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing.”

Penny was later seen at a New York City bar with his two lawyers to celebrate the win in court.

His lawyer Thomas Kenniff said Penny will be looking forward to having his life back.

“He’ll be looking to resume, get his life back together,” Kenniff said. “[In a] situation like this, we savor victory, but all the harm that has been done to him just doesn’t vanish. That’s true of anyone who is falsely accused.”

🚨 NOW: Daniel Penny is out celebrating with his attorneys after being acquitted in NYC He definitely deserves a beer or two! 🍻 Congrats on being a free man Daniel! pic.twitter.com/rsDeovN0A0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 9, 2024