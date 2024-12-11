Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Ron DeSantis Invites Daniel Penny to Florida after Acquittal

'He’ll be looking to resume, get his life back together...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Daniel Penny
Daniel Penny / IMAGE: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said U.S. Marine Daniel Penny should go to the Sunshine State after being found not guilty in a New York City manslaughter trial.

The governor was responding to a Monday post that asked, “Now where does Daniel Penny go to get his life back?”

And the governor had the one word answer of “Florida.”

A Manhattan jury delivered the verdict Monday that cleared Penny of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year.

Shortly after the verdict, DeSantis took to social media and said he was happy with the outcome of the trial.

“The acquittal of Daniel Penny is clearly the just and correct verdict,” he began. “I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing.”

Penny was later seen at a New York City bar with his two lawyers to celebrate the win in court.

His lawyer Thomas Kenniff said Penny will be looking forward to having his life back.

“He’ll be looking to resume, get his life back together,” Kenniff said. “[In a] situation like this, we savor victory, but all the harm that has been done to him just doesn’t vanish. That’s true of anyone who is falsely accused.”

Penny spoke with Fox News’s Judge Jeanine Pirro in his first interview since he was acquitted.

He told Pirro he felt compelled to intervene because of how erratic Neely was acting in the subway.

“The guilt I would’ve felt if someone did get hurt, if he did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself,” he stated. “And I’ll take a million court appearances and people calling me names and people hating me just to keep one of those people from getting hurt, or killed.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bernie Sanders Says This Next Term Will Likely Be His Last
Next article
Alvin Bragg Fighting to Maintain Trump’s Conviction, Sentencing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com