Friday, December 15, 2023

Rodeo Star Dies Due to Fluke Mishap on Duck-Hunting Trip

'Our hearts go out to the family and the friends and loved ones of this young man...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A rising rodeo star and Oklahoma State University graduate died tragically during a duck-hunting trip, as reported by the New York Post on Friday. 

Twenty-four-year-old Jackson Williams lost his life on Dec. 10 while attempting to retrieve a downed duck in Sooner Lake. Reports indicate that he went underwater during the attempt.

Williams apparently encountered a drop-off, causing water to fill his waders and weigh him down, leading to the tragic drowning. 

“They’re hard to get in and out of, even on dry land, and in a panic, in cold water, it can be really tough,” stated Capt. Ben Bickerstaff of the Oklahoma Game Wardens, as cited by KOCO. 

“Our hearts go out to the family and the friends and loved ones of this young man. We want to make sure everyone knows that our hearts and prayers are with them,” he added. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Lake Patrol used side imaging technology to locate his body on the lake floor, according to reports from the outlet.

 

Williams, a graduate student in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences at Oklahoma State University, was remembered by the institution, the NY Post reported. 

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jackson Williams, who was a graduate student in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences,” the university said in a statement. 

“In addition to being a student, Jackson served as the OSU Extension Agriculture and 4-H Educator in Logan County. He was a genuine and respectable young man, passionate about being a soil scientist, and loved rodeo and helping others,” the statement added. 

As recounted by the NY Post, Williams had achieved success in several rodeo events, including one stint under coach Jeff Collins at Panola College. 

