BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Sue Fox News

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) NBC News reported Monday that Hunter Biden is preparing to sue Fox News over its coverage of his alleged bribery scheme, illicit photos from his laptop and other allegations of wrongdoing.

Citing a letter from Biden’s attorney, Mark Geragos, NBC said the lawsuit will target Fox’s alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”

According to NBC, the main driver behind Biden’s impending lawsuit is Fox’s coverage of former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov’s allegations that Biden was bribed by Ukrainians. According to the new indictment, Smirnov fabricated a story in which Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky informed him that he paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden in exchange for political protection.

“For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain. The recent indictment of FBI informant Smirnov has exposed the conspiracy of disinformation that has been fueled by Fox, enabled by their paid agents and monetized by the Fox enterprise. We plan on holding them accountable,” Geragos said of his lawsuit, according to NBC.

“Smirnov and the post indictment revelations basically closed the loop on the conspiracy.”

Biden’s lawsuit comes as the President’s son is set to face two criminal trials: one for gun charges in Delaware, which starts on June 3; and another for tax evasion, which is expected to go to trial in August.

While it may seem difficult to blame an admitted crack addict facing numerous criminal charges, Biden’s lawsuit comes on the heels of Fox caving to Dominion Voting Systems—agreeing to pay almost $800 million to Dominion to settle defamation claims related to Fox’s airing of election fraud allegations in the 2020 election.

NBC noted that Fox News also agreed to a $12 million settlement with a former employee for allegedly pressuring her to provide misleading information as part of the Dominion case.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.