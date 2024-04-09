MSNBC Host Laments Trump’s $50M Fundraising Haul: ‘Luckiest Guy in the World’

(Headline USA) MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle reacted on Sunday to news of former President Donald Trump’s latest fundraising haul by complaining that Trump is the “luckiest man in the world.”

In an appearance on Inside with Jen Psaki, Ruhle admitted that Trump’s $50.5 million haul from one fundraising event last quarter could very well cover the legal fees that have accumulated from Democrats’ multiple cases against him.

“He’s the luckiest guy in the world,” Ruhle said.

Just think about this—he’s sitting there facing hundreds of millions of dollars and fines and legal bills; he’s got 80-plus charges against him, and he’s running for president,” she continued, ignoring the cause-and-effect relationship between Trump’s political pursuits and the leftist lawfare attacks that have cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.

“He could end up cashing out of this and finding a solution,” bemoaned Ruhle.

On top of his fundraising haul, Trump’s ability to secure a $175 million loan from California billionaire Don Hankey for his bond in his New York civil case was “extraordinary,” Ruhle said.

“He said, ‘I actually thought Trump had the money—he wouldn’t need it,'” Ruhle said of Hankey. “Maybe Donald Trump does, but you know he specializes in? OPM: spending other people’s money, and he’s done it again.”

In a separate interview with late night host Seth Meyers last week, Ruhle similarly lamented Trump’s net worth increase after the newly-merged Trump Media and Technology company began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

“It’s unbelievable!” she said. “He can tell lie after lie and it keeps on working for him … And the only thing this company does, they have no tech innovations, they have no products. It’s just him crazy-posting. … And this thing is valued in the multi billions.”

Trump’s campaign celebrated the former president’s fundraising haul over the weekend, arguing it rebuffs arguments by Democrats that Trump won’t be able to catch up to President Joe Biden in accumulating cash.

“It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on Nov. 5,” Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.