Sunday, November 2, 2025

Rock Bottom: Buttigieg Rebukes Identity Politics After Kamala Snub

Both Clinton and Harris used their gender and race (in Harris’s case) as tools to propel themselves to the national stage...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is done with identity politics, despite using his sexual orientation to propel himself to the national stage in 2020.  

Buttigieg made clear he wanted the Democratic Party to abandon identity politics in a Friday interview with the All-In Podcast, directly addressing Kamala Harris’s own admission that she dismissed him as a potential running mate in 2024 because he is gay. 

“Let’s just say, I would love for identity to play a less central role in the politics of our country and the politics of my party,” Buttigieg said. “And not just because I might’ve been passed over for an opportunity, but just because I think it has really dominated so many people’s thinking in a way that makes it harder for us to build a message across identities.” 

Expanding on his answer, Buttigieg said that identity politics has hindered the Democratic Party’s ability to “get through.” 

He added, “I don’t think it makes sense to pretend that identity doesn’t matter. I don’t think it makes sense to pretend to be colorblind. I also don’t think it makes sense to allow that to explain everything, which is one of the habits that’s formed, I think definitely on my party’s far left, that made it harder for us to get through.” 

Buttigieg’s message follows the Democratic Party’s failure to secure major elections after embracing identity politics both in 2016 and 2024, nominating two women — Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris — and losing both elections. 

Both Clinton and Harris used their gender and race (in Harris’s case) as tools to propel themselves to the national stage. Both efforts failed miserably. 

Buttigieg, a gay man and former South Bend mayor, touted his sexual orientation to position himself as the future of the Democratic Party amid his failed presidential bid in 2020. 

At the Democratic National Convention, for instance, Buttigieg highlighted his experience as a gay man serving in the military. 

“Just over 10 years ago, I joined the military, where firing me because of who I am wasn’t just possible, it was policy. Now in 2020, it’s unlawful in America to fire somebody because of who they are or who they love,” he said. 

Buttigieg later doubled down on his identity as he was nominated to serve as Transportation Secretary under the Biden administration.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Brennan Gets Physical with Ex-Intel Officer Questioning His Russia Letter
Next article
FBI Director Fires Aviation Official after Taking Heat for Gallivanting Around the Country

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com