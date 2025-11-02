Brennan Gets Physical with Ex-Intel Officer Questioning His Russia Letter

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled former CIA Director John Brennan became confrontational with a former intelligence officer after being called out for signing the infamous 2020 letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Video of the exchange was shared on X by Thomas Speciale, a former officer in the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, who pressed Brennan at a Thursday conference at George Mason University about the letter.

“You misrepresented that!” Brennan shouted, poking his finger at Speciale’s chest. “We never said it was disinformation, we said it was Russian influence operations, which is what they do. … There’s a big difference.”

Speciale confronted him with his own words, prompting Brennan to jab his finger at least ten times before he walked away.

After the conference on Thursday I confronted former CIA Director Brennan directly regarding his signing the 51 Intelligence Officers Memo knowing that the Hunter Biden laptop was real and not Russian disinformation. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/blg86oBLRb — Thomas A. Speciale II (@Speciale4VA) November 1, 2025

The debunked letter was signed by more than 50 former intelligence officials and cast doubt on the Biden laptop story.

At the time, the laptop confirmed that then-former Vice President Joe Biden lied to the public about his involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings.

Brennan and his allies claimed the laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Despite having no evidence, they suggested that the “Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

The letter prompted Big Tech companies to censor the New York Post story ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Several social media executives later admitted they regretted shutting down the bombshell story that was ultimately vindicated as accurate.

Speciale also confronted Brennan over recently declassified emails showing he pushed to rush the intelligence assessment after the 2016 election, alleging Russia meddled to boost then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

That assessment helped pave the way for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which fueled years of false claims tying Trump to Russia during his first term.