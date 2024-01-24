Whistleblowers Allege Plot to Subvert Mich. GOP as Party Splits over Ousted Chair

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In the wake of the recent ousting of Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo, whistleblowers have come forward alleging that Karamo was compromised from the start due to the influence of former Democrat Mike Labadie, Bigger Truth Media reported.

Infighting within the Michigan GOP over the past several years may have cost the party a shot at retaining control in the state government and paved the way for sweeping Democratic takeovers of the swing state, where far-left Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now pushing through a raft of voting “reforms” to help ensure permanent blue majorities.

Central to that has been Karamo, who was recently ousted as the party chair—at least according to her opponents.

However, despite a vote earlier this month that reportedly made the ouster of Karamo and general counsel Dan Hartman official, Hartman posted a statement to the Michigan GOP website Saturday suggesting that the Karamo faction remained in control.

“[A]s we move forward in this saga, be aware that not only does Kristina Karamo enjoy the support of the vast majority of the actual Precinct Delegates, but that the State Committee … voted to retain her by rejecting the motion for removal,” Hartman said. He called the earlier Jan. 6 meeting “invalid.”

Critics pressed for Karamo’s removal after right-wing activist Laura Loomer accused her of secretly overseeing a Nevada-based shell company that helped register Democrat candidates seeking to run for office.

MUST WATCH: @KristinaKaramo is the Chairwoman of the Michigan GOP @MIGOP. She is registered in Nevada as the President of a shell company called Unauthorized. In this interview from 10/10/2023, Karamo’s own Executive Director Matt Meck said Karamo is the president of… https://t.co/UHskxMdxRj pic.twitter.com/bl7JveYJ0g — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 28, 2023

Insiders have now suggested that Karamo is being driven by Labadie, an alleged Democrat operative, to splinter the party and reduce it to impotence.

According to the whistleblowers, Labadie, who was registered as a California Democrat as recently as 2016, gained undue influence over Karamo in an attempt to split the Republican Party.

Two out of the five whistleblowers played key roles in Karamo’s former campaigns, including Kristy Klamer, Karamo’s personal handler and unofficial campaign manager.

According to Klamer, who spent thousands of hours with Karamo’s campaign team over many months, Labadie routinely predicted losses for Karamo in private, while publicly backing her and building her career.

“We’re going to lose,” he allegedly said repeatedly throughout the 2022 secretary of state campaign, in which he was advising Karamo. She lost by 600,000 votes to far-left, George Soros-backed incumbent Jocelyn Benson.

The whistleblowers speculated that Labadie never wanted to win the race, but only to leverage Karamo’s increased popularity into a position as chair of the Michigan GOP.

They also suggested that, while never a confirmed member, Labadie appears to know a great deal about Free Masons.

“Mike told me once that Free Masons know scripture better than pastors do,” Klamer said, suggesting that Labadie comes across as a priest-like figure, presenting himself as a potential political savior.

“He never actually said he was a Free Mason, but he talked about them often,” she continued. “When we first met, he told me that his mission was to get the church more involved in politics.”