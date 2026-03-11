Right-Wing Provocateur Jake Lang Caught in Underage Messaging Scandal

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jake Lang, the pardoned January 6 defendant who has become a prominent far-right provocateur, faces accusations that he messaged someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl in what appears to have been an online sting operation. The news comes on the heels of Lang having an apparent nail bomb thrown him during an anti-Muslim protest in New York City on Sunday.

The Twitter account 0HOUR1, which describes itself as a pedohunter team, posted Monday declaring the allegations confirmed.

“Jake Lang was busted grooming a 15-year-old on X,” the account stated. “This is now confirmed. I am not associating with trash. Watch your teens around influencers they have no business interacting with your kids.”

Lang quickly responded on his own account, posting what he claimed were text messages between himself and Alex Rosen, the founder of Predator Poachers, a Houston-based vigilante organization that conducts operations to catch adults attempting to contact minors.

“Texts between ALEX ROSEN and myself this morning,” Lang wrote. “Nice fake set up groypers- but I wouldn’t even allow this person to attend my protests until they were 16. Nothing else was discussed except going to a protest. Obvious phishing scam that my team caught right away & deterred.”

Texts between ALEX ROSEN and myself this morning, Nice fake set up groypers- but I wouldn’t even allow this person to attend my protests until they were 16 Nothing else was discussed except going to a protest. Obvious phishing scam that my team caught right away & deterred pic.twitter.com/WkIkXXyPgz — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 10, 2026

Lang has not replied to Headline USA’s inquiry about the matter.

Screenshots circulating on Instagram and Reddit appear to show messages between Lang and someone claiming to be a 15-year-old girl. The sting was reportedly conducted by Alex Rosen of Predator Poachers. No real minor was involved — the account was run by an adult posing as a teenager, according to Mercado Media.

According to The Nerd Stash and Times Now, Lang reportedly asked the “minor” if she would join him at a protest and requested her phone number. When the person stated they were 15, Lang allegedly asked whether she would turn 16. Lang also reportedly discussed the possibility of keeping a relationship “secret” and attempted to move the conversation to a different messaging app.

Lang publicly acknowledged the exchange but framed it as a setup orchestrated by the Groypers, a far-right faction associated with Nick Fuentes. He shared screenshots of a conversation with Alex Rosen as part of his defense and has promised legal action against those spreading the allegations.

In a post confirming the exchange, Lang maintained that “nothing else was discussed except going to a protest” and called it an “obvious phishing scam.”

The response online has been sharply divided, according to IBTimes.

Critics argue Lang’s replies to the supposed minor — particularly asking when she would turn 16 and trying to move the conversation to a different platform — go beyond what a normal protest-related discussion would look like. Many called for his arrest, with some drawing comparisons to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to posts on Reddit.

Supporters have questioned the authenticity of the screenshots, noting they have not been independently verified and that no police report, FBI referral, or formal investigation has been publicly confirmed. Some dismissed the evidence as fabricated or manipulated.

As of now, no formal criminal charges related to the underage messaging allegations have been filed, and the screenshots remain unverified by independent media or law enforcement.

The 30-year-old Lang gained notoriety for his participation in the January 6, 2021 Capitol protest, where he was filmed assaulting police officers with a baseball bat and a shield, according to court documents. He spent approximately four years in pretrial detention before being pardoned by President Donald Trump in January 2025.

As Headline USA previously reported, since his release, Lang has organized anti-Islam protests including one outside Gracie Mansion in New York City that was targeted by a makeshift bomb. The New York Times reported that the Gracie Mansion attack came amid chaos surrounding the influencer’s anti-Muslim demonstration outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.

Headline USA reported that Lang also vandalized an ice sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol, resulting in felony charges per CBS News, and announced a run for U.S. Senate in Florida.

He was also separately arrested and charged in Washington, D.C., for making threatening statements to a Metropolitan Police commander at a January 6 anniversary event, telling the officer he should be “put down like a dead dog,” according to Yahoo News. He pleaded not guilty to that charge.

