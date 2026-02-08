Conservative Agitator Arrested for Destroying Anti-ICE Sculpture at Minnesota Capitol

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jake Lang, a pardoned January 6 protester and notorious agitator, was arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday after destroying an ice sculpture protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, according to a report by CBS News.

The 30 year old from Lake Worth, Florida kicked and damaged the display that spelled “Prosecute ICE,” leaving fragments that read “Pro ICE.” Capitol security dispatchers observed Lang vandalizing the sculpture around 2:30 PM on the front steps. He left in a vehicle but was pulled over by a state trooper near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Avenue.

Lang was booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

J6er and MAGA griffer Jake Lang was arrested after hilariously struggling to kick ice sculpture in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/sGkKQkFkju — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) February 6, 2026

Fox 9 reported that the sculpture was a permitted display installed hours earlier by Common Defense, a veterans advocacy organization, along with Minnesota Rep. Jamie Long and community leaders. The installation protested ICE’s aggressive enforcement operations in Minnesota, where federal officers have surged into the Minneapolis area sparking daily demonstrations, per a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

According to Raw Story, Lang claims he caused $6,000 in damage, which under Minnesota law elevates the offense to a felony carrying up to five years in state prison.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Lang previously attempted to hold an anti-Islam, anti-Somali rally at Minneapolis City Hall on January 17, where he announced plans to burn a Quran and march to the Cedar Riverside neighborhood, home to Minneapolis’s largest Somali community. A few of his supporters appeared while hundreds of counter-protesters chased him away, according to Fox 9. He was reportedly injured in the confrontation.

Jacob Thomas, a veteran and Common Defense communications director, condemned the vandalism stating “For a January 6 insurrectionist to destroy our display is an attack on the First Amendment veterans like me fought to defend.”

Lang’s arrest didn’t keep him quiet for long. He was back out on the streets Saturday, driving by protestors in a U-Haul with a cross, pouring out bags of ice in an apparent pro-ICE pun.

AMERICA FOR AMERICANS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The deranged leftists just RIOTED & DESTORYED our vehicles & hit us with homemade weapons, shields, pepper spray & even tried to destroy the CROSS we built!!! 😳😳😳 Literally zombies climbing the fence looking to LYNCH & MURDER my team!! WE ❤️ ICE pic.twitter.com/EDhJS71Xi7 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) February 7, 2026

