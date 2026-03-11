Report: Iranian Drone Attack That Killed Six US Troops Was Worse Than the US Military Revealed

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) An Iranian drone attack that hit a makeshift US military operations center at a port in Kuwait on March 1 and killed at least six US troops was much worse than the Pentagon has revealed, according to a report from CBS News.

Sources told CBS that dozens of United States service members suffered injuries, including brain trauma, shrapnel wounds, burns, and at least one soldier may need an amputation. As of Tuesday night, more than 30 US troops are still hospitalized from the attack, including 12 at Walter Reed Medical Center in the suburbs of Washington, DC, and about 25 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

The Pentagon has not disclosed all the injuries and only admitted on Tuesday that at least 140 US soldiers have been injured in the Iran war, following a report from Reuters that said as many as 150 US service members have suffered injuries. Even then, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell downplayed the injuries.

“Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks,” Parnell said. “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care.”

So far, the Pentagon has confirmed the deaths of eight US service members, including six killed in the drone attack in Kuwait, one who was killed by an Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, and one who died during an unspecified “medical emergency.”

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said that she learned on Tuesday that the eight soldiers who are designated as “seriously injured” face life-threatening injuries. Throughout the war, the message from President Trump and his top officials is that Americans should expect more US troops to be killed.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.