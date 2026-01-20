Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Reports: Walz, Frey, Ellison Among Those Issued Subpoenas by U.S. Justice

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Justice Department
Justice Department logo / PHOTO: AP

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) High-ranking Minnesota elected officials on Tuesday were served subpoenas by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to multiple reports.

Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and other officials are required to appear before a federal grand jury investigating conspiracy to impede U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

TCS was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from the Justice Department.

The news comes as protests of ICE operations, some with violent action, have increased and schools have closured throughout the Twin Cities after an ICE officer killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Jan. 7. A second shooting, this one not fatal, happened on Wednesday of last week.

Homeland Security said each officer shot in self-defense.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of Homeland Security, said Good’s vehicle was “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” and that an officer fired after fearing for his life. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism.”

City and state leaders disagree. They say ICE’s presence in the community has created chaos and harm.

The Twin Cities have also been embroiled in allegations of widespread welfare fraud.

A week ago, Ellison filed a joint suit with Frey and Her against the Homeland Security over ICE operations to halt what he described as an unlawful and unprecedented surge of ICE agents into the state.

Ellison labeled ICE operations as a politically motivated “federal invasion.” He said the operation violates the Constitution, federal law, the 10th Amendment, and the Administrative Procedures Act.

