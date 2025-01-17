Quantcast
Cruz Blasts Billionaires Who Back the Democrat Party Amid Trump ‘Tech Titan’ Media Spin

'George Soros just got the Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden. He celebrated. He also gave it to Hillary Clinton and, and by the way, before that, Barack Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to Bill Gates...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted the billionaires who back the Democrat Party on Friday’s episode of his podcast.

As “tech titan” CEOs from ex-anti-Trump companies like Amazon, Google and Meta move toward Trump, leftist media outlets have spun their kowtowing to the president-elect as an “oligarchy.”

President Joe Biden repeated this talking point Wednesday night in his farewell speech when he warned Americans of a “tech industrial complex.”

On Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator called out Democrats mad that Trump has one Big Tech billionaire as an ally, Elon Musk, while others like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg scramble to get in Trump’s good graces.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unsuccessfully tried to trip up Trump’s treasury secretary nominee, Scott Bessent, with a rant about the U.S. being “an oligopoly form of society” during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

On Sanders’s remarks, Cruz pointed out that Biden “celebrated” billionaire Democrat donor George Soros by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jan. 4.

“George Soros just got the Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden. He celebrated. He also gave it to Hillary Clinton and, and by the way, before that, Barack Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to Bill Gates,” Cruz said. “And listen, the position of Bernie Sanders is ‘we hate billionaires, unless you’re billionaires who support socialists and the Democrat Party. Then you’re okay. But to be clear, you’re only okay if you’re buying absolution.’”

The senator added that Musk did not inherit his wealth—he earned it.

“Elon Musk came as an immigrant from Africa like he built amazing companies and to a socialist, they don’t care what you did to build wealth. They’re going to demonize you. They’re going to attack you,” Cruz said. “And it’s an example of and by the way, it’s why you get so many incredibly rich, so many billionaires who back the Democrat Party, because they’re basically paying for protection from Robespierre, from the guillotine in the French Revolution and, I gotta say that is where the Democrat Party is.”

He gave Bessent a shout out for hitting back at Sanders with “fantastic answers,” which prompted the Vermont senator to “run for the hill”

“Scott Bessent is going to get confirmed. Every Trump cabinet member is going to get confirmed,” Cruz said with confidence.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

