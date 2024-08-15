Quantcast
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Report: Trump to be Surrounded by Bulletproof Glass at Future Outdoor Rallies

'Trump's protective detail is preparing for glass panels to surround him on three sides...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) ABC News reported Thursday that the Secret Service will surround Donald Trump with bulletproof glass at his outdoor campaign events.

ABC said the use of such measures is typically reserved for sitting Presidents, but the Secret Service is making an exception after almost getting Trump killed at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. All of Trump’s events have been indoors since the Butler rally.

“Trump’s protective detail is preparing for glass panels to surround him on three sides, according to the sources—though it’s not immediately clear when that would start,” ABC reported.

“Trump has privately expressed a desire to campaign outdoors and has sought assurances it would be safe, the sources said.”

Both the Secret Service and Trump’s campaign reportedly declined to comment. The Secret Service initially pushed for Trump to have all his events indoor after the July 13 attack, but that was met with widespread criticism.

The news that Trump will be surrounded by ballistic glass comes as he prepares to return to Butler in October.

“We’re going back to Butler, and we’re going to go back in October, we’re all set up,” Trump told Elon Musk on their interview Monday on Twitter/X. “It’s a great area, these are incredible people.”

Trump’s return plans are concerning local officials. Det. Pat Young, commander of the Beaver County SWAT team—which had a significant presence at the July 13 rally—said he still hasn’t met with Secret Service over the security failures.

When asked if he thinks Trump would be safe at another Butler rally, Young said he couldn’t provide any guarantees.

“I can’t say that. At this point, me along with the majority of American people have many questions as to what and how the Secret Service does its job. And I never would have said that before, really, this week,” Young told CNN in an interview.

Young’s concern is seemingly shared by the Secret Service’s rank and file. Last month, a Secret Service whistleblower warned that his agency isn’t ready for the next assassination attempt on Trump.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

