Quantcast
Monday, September 30, 2024

REPORT: Tim Walz Lied About How Many Times He Went to China

'After weeks of searching, a spokesman finally acknowledged that Walz had traveled from the United States to China "closer to 15 times..."'

Posted by Contributing Author
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Headline USA) Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is now claiming he lied about how many times he has visited China over the course of his career, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Walz’s connections to—and apparent appreciation for—the Chinese Communist Party have raised concerns in recent months as the 2024 election heats up.

In what appears to be an effort to distance himself from these concerns, Walz is now insisting he misrepresented his ties to China and that he was not as involved in the communist nation as he once claimed.

In a 2016 interview, for example, Walz claimed to have traveled to China “about 30 times” as both a teacher and politician. However, Walz now claims he only visited the country 15 times, MPR reported.

“[We] asked the campaign for documentation on the additional trips, and after weeks of searching, a spokesman finally acknowledged that Walz had traveled from the United States to China ‘closer to 15 times,'” the news outlet reported on Monday.

MPR went on to explain that Walz “sometimes exaggerated his already substantial experience in China.”

One of the trips to China that Walz took doubled as his honeymoon. Walz even reportedly planned his wedding around the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators.

House Republicans have been investigating Walz’s ties to China, specifically to determine whether he was the target of a foreign-influence operation.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued a subpoena this week to the Department of Homeland Security asking for intelligence records related to Walz and his communications with Chinese officials.

“The information required of DHS by the Committee’s subpoena will inform the Committee’s understanding of how successful the CCP has been in waging political warfare in and against the United States, how effectively federal agencies are addressing the communist regime’s campaign, and what reforms are necessary to counter this threat,” Comer said in the subpoena.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Senate Candidate Admits Kamala Is ‘Underwater’ in Michigan
Next article
‘Cooked’ Biden Confuses Israeli Air Strikes w/ Looming Labor Union Strike

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com