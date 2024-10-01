Dem. Senate Candidate Admits Kamala Is ‘Underwater’ in Michigan

(Headline USA) Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic senatorial candidate in Michigan, warned her donors last week that Vice President Kamala Harris was on track to lose the critical swing state to former President Donald Trump in November.

“I’m not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” Slotkin said Wednesday during a virtual campaign event with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., according to Axios. “We have her underwater in our polling.”

Slotkin’s concerns echoed those raised by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month about polls showing Harris ahead in Michigan by significant margins.

“It makes me nervous to see any poll that says there’s a five-point lead for Kamala Harris in Michigan right now,” she said. “It’s just not true. It’s going to be a very close race.”

Slotkin is locked in a tight race of her own against Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is leading her by five points according to the latest poll by AtlasIntel.

The pollster, which was off by just 0.4% in Michigan in 2020, also found Trump up in Michigan with 50.6% of the vote, compared to Harris’s 47.2%.

Both Trump and Harris have focused heavily on winning Michigan, but Harris’s numbers continue to drop in the state, particularly among working-class men. She is leading Trump among union households by just nine points, according to CNN. In 2020, President Joe Biden won union households by 19 points, and in 2016 Hillary Clinton won them by 12 points.

According to the network, Trump’s support among this demographic is the highest any GOP candidate has received in a generation.

Even the Teamsters—who had endorsed Democrats in every election since the 1996 election following then-President Bill Clinton’s controversial NAFTA agreement—declined to endorse Harris this year.

Sensing the opportunity, a major Republican group announced this week that it would be pouring tens of millions of dollars into Michigan’s Senate race to boost Rogers, who has been significantly outraised by Slotkin.

“We’re able to expand the Senate map because we have quality candidates who are keeping their races competitive. Keep it up!” said Steven Law, president and CEO of the Senate Leadership Fund, in a statement.